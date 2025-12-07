Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina live match time, streaming

The live streaming of the semifinal 1 match of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 will continue its journey with the semifinals, starting with Semifinal 1 between Spain and Argentina in Chennai at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium today. Both teams have worked through a demanding group and knockout phase, and this match will decide who moves into the title clash.
 
Spain entered this semifinal after a solid quarterfinal performance, beating France 4-3. Their midfield structure and quick link-up play have created regular circle entries throughout the event. Spain rely heavily on ball circulation and will aim to control possession early. Their defensive unit has also been consistent, making timely tackles and reducing penalty corner opportunities for opponents. The Spanish attackers look sharp and have been clinical when chances appear.
 
 
Argentina come into this contest after a tight, disciplined showing in the quarterfinals, following a 1-0 win over the Netherlands. Their defensive structure has been one of the strongest in the tournament, with compact lines and good communication inside the circle. Argentina’s penalty corner execution has been reliable and may play a key role. They do not waste possession and prefer measured buildup rather than rushed play, making them difficult to break down.
 
This match will most likely revolve around which team handles pressure better in midfield. Spain will try to maintain a high tempo, while Argentina will seek to slow the rhythm and disrupt patterns. Small details such as penalty corner conversion, goalkeeper reflexes and minimal errors in defence could shape the outcome. With a spot in the final on the line, both teams will approach this clash with clear plans and strong intent. 

Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina full squad

Spain squad: Pere Amat, Bruno Avila, Matias Baron, Aleix Bozal, Jan Capellades, Guiu Corominas, Josep Martin, Marc Martín, Santi Martín, Andrés Medina, Mario Mena, Ton Moran, Nicolas Mustaros, Diego Palomero, Juan Prado, Ignacio Pujol, Pablo Roman, Albert Serrahima, Jan Trujillo, Juan Villalonga
 
Argentina squad: Matias Andreotti, Joaquin Barberis, Teo Barrena, Juan Boretti, Lucas Boretti, Bruno Correa, Joaquin Costa, Luca Dulor, Facundo Falchetto, Juan Fernandez, Santiago Fernandez, Federico Hanselmann, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Rodriguez, S. Joaquin Ruiz, Tomas Ruiz, Mateo Serrano, Lorenzo Somaini, Mateo Torrigiani, Thiago Zalazar

Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina be played?
 
The semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will be played on Sunday, December 7.
 
What will be the venue for the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina?
 
The semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will be played at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on December 7.
 
What time will the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina begin?
 
The semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will start at 5:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina in India?
 
The live telecast of the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina in India?
 
The live streaming of the semifinal 1 match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 between Spain and Argentina will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
 
 

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

