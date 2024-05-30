Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

French Open introduces head-cams for chair umpires to improve TV experience

The head-cam footage is part of the international broadcast feed, available to official tournament broadcasters

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates his win over Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo: PTI) Representative image

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From interactions with players to making the correct call at the French Open, TV viewers can now see exactly what the chair umpire is looking at.
For the first time, chair umpires at the main Court Philippe Chatrier are wearing small head-cams.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Organizers hope the camera footage will provide viewers with an immersive experience.
The device "brings viewers even closer to the action, enabling them to discover the umpires' duties, as well as their interactions with players," the French tennis federation said Wednesday.
The head-cam footage is part of the international broadcast feed, available to official tournament broadcasters.
It's among new features introduced by the French Open this year, including a second retractable roof for the 10,000-seat Court Suzanne Lenglen. The 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier Court has had a retractable roof since 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : French Open french open women's doubles France Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer tennis rivalry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon