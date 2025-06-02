Gukesh gets even with Carlsen, beats the world No 1 in Norway Chess

Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Indian jumped to third spot with 8.5 points and now trails the world No 1 Gukesh and American Fabiano Caruana by just one point

It was a huge comeback for Gukesh, who had looked out of sorts in the opening game against Carlsen. Image: X@NorwayChess

Press Trust of India Stavanger
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Reigning world champion D Gukesh finally got his revenge on Magnus Carlsen, defeating the No.1 player for the first time in a classical game in Round 6 of Norway Chess here on Sunday. 

 

Days after Carlsen, the five-time world champion, inflicted a huge blow to Gukesh's chances in the opening round of the tournament, the world champion, who turned 19 only a few days back, struck back, catching the Norwegian by surprise just when it seemed he was on the verge of losing the game to earn three points. 

 

 

The Indian jumped to third spot with 8.5 points and now trails the world No.1 Gukesh and American Fabiano Caruana by just one point.

It was a huge comeback for Gukesh, who had looked out of sorts in the opening game against Carlsen. He seemed to be losing Sunday's game as well before he turned things around to win his maiden Classical chess contest in 62 moves and over four hours of nerve-wracking chess.

While Gukesh refused to speak to the media, his Polish coach Grzegorz Gajewski said the win will give the teenager a huge pump going deeper into the tournament and in future battles with the Norwegian. 

It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan, said Gajewski.

When asked if other players from India will suddenly feel confident about themselves beating Carlsen following Gukesh's feat, he said, It certainly does.

And for the tournament (Norway Chess) that's going ahead, it gives him (Gukesh) a bump. Hopefully we can break another unbreakable margin. Perfect, said the Pole. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

