French Open 2025 Round up: Alcaraz, Swiatek, Sabalenka book QF berths

French Open 2025 Round up: Alcaraz, Swiatek, Sabalenka book QF berths

As the intensity builds at Roland Garros, Sunday’s fourth-round action saw top names surviving fierce battles and history being made. Here’s a round-up of the standout performances:
 
Alcaraz fights out a 5-set win against Shelton
 
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a spirited challenge from American Ben Shelton, prevailing 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a high-octane contest. In an unusual act of sportsmanship, Alcaraz voluntarily conceded a point after realizing he broke the rules, a rare and commendable moment in professional tennis.
 
Shelton brought firepower to the court, hammering down serves up to 230 km/h (143 mph) and forehands at 187 km/h (116 mph), even holding three set points in the opening set tiebreaker. But Alcaraz’s resilience and all-court mastery saw him through in four sets, advancing to yet another Grand Slam quarter-final. 
 

Iga Swiatek Survives Scare in Emotional Comeback Win 
Top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek was pushed to her limits but managed to pull off a gritty 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback victory. Her opponent, who started strong, left Swiatek reeling in the opening set. However, the Polish star rebounded impressively to book her place in the quarter-finals.
 
Swiatek’s reaction at match point, yelling in triumph, pumping her fists, and thumping her chest—showed just how much this win meant. It was an unusually animated celebration for the typically composed champion, underlining the intensity of the battle.
 
Aryna Sabalenka Marches Into Quarterfinals With Straight-Set Win 
Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1, continued her dominant form, dispatching Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The Belarusian's power game was on full display, as she secured her 33rd straight-set victory this season—more than any other player has achieved in total match wins on the tour this year.
 
With three Grand Slam titles to her name, Sabalenka looks well-positioned to add a French Open crown to her résumé.
 
Tommy Paul Reaches Historic Roland Garros Quarter-Final 
American Tommy Paul made headlines by securing his first-ever French Open quarter-final berth with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin. Paul's consistency and control never wavered as he dominated from the baseline.
 
This victory places Paul in an elite group—only the ninth American man in the Open Era to reach quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams across three different surfaces. He now stands alongside legends Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, marking a significant milestone in his career.

