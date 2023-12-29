Guts & glory: Capturing India's sporting saga of 2023 - triumphs and trials

2023 has been a landmark year in Indian sports, marked by an extraordinary array of achievements and memorable moments. The nation basked in glory with its record-breaking medal tally at the Asian Games, showcasing the depth and diversity of its sporting talent. The cricket team's remarkable journey to the World Cup final captivated millions, epitomising the spirit and passion that cricket stirs in the country. However, the year also had its share of trials, particularly for the wrestling community, which faced its own set of challenges. The photos below offer a snapshot of India's exhilarating and tumultuous year in sports, encapsulating the triumphs and tribulations that have defined 2023.

Neeraj Chopra (top, right) defended his javelin crown at the Asian Games. Standing one step below him on the podium was the unheralded Kishore Jena (top, left). Parul Chaudhary (right) established herself as one of the finest distance runners in Asia — bagging two medals at Hangzhou — a 3,000- metre steeplechase silver and a 5,000m gold. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (bottom, left) and Chirag Shetty (bottom, right) also lived up to their hype by bagging gold in the badminton’s doubles final. India finished with 107 medals, the country's best-ever tally at the showpiece sporting event. The sports ministry confirmed the Khel Ratna honour for Rankireddy and Shetty.India looked like a team possessed, winning 10 games in their march to the ICC Men’s World Cup final. Virat Kohli (top) scored 765 runs, a record at the World Cups. He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries at the showpiece event. Mohammed Shami (left) picked up 24 wickets from seven games. He also bagged a seven-for in the semifinal against New Zealand — a first by an Indian pacer. Their herculean efforts were not enough as Australia defeated India in the World Cup final. Shami bagged the Arjuna award for his stellar showThe Indian women’s cricket team defeated England under seven sessions in a Test match. It followed it up by registering its first-ever win in the traditional format against Australia. The year also witnessed the first auction for the Women’s Premier LeagueLionel Messi won a record eighth Ballon d'Or for the best player. The Argentine talisman, who last won the prestigious award in 2021, had played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to its first World Cup title in 36 years in 2022: Angered and frustrated over the lack of action against BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief for his alleged misconduct against female wrestlers, Olympic-winning medallists like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik (pictured below) and Yogeshwar Dutt protested from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Later in the year, Malik announced her retirement after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of the MP, was elected WFI president. The sports ministry suspended the newly elected WFI panel and directed the Indian Olympic Association to run the federation’s operations.