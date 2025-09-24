Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / HIL Governing Council assumes control of UP Rudras operations for next year

HIL Governing Council assumes control of UP Rudras operations for next year

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh stalwart Lalit Upadhyay are among the players associated with the team.

Hockey generic image

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Council has taken over operations of the UP Rudras franchise, which withdrew from the 2026 season citing financial challenges, to ensure that the players' participation in the event is not affected.

The Rudras had withdrawn from the league earlier this week.

"The Governing Council will manage and run the new team's affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward.

"The Council remains open to discussions with interested parties who may wish to acquire the new franchise," the organisers said in statement on Wednesday. 

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh stalwart Lalit Upadhyay are among the players associated with the team.

 

"This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in Hero HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the league," the statement read.

The HIL, which was suspended in 2017 due to financial issues and non-cooperation from team owners, had returned earlier this year after being dormant for seven years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Narendra Modi Stadium

Indian delegation presents Ahmedabad's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Sachin Yadav

Who is Sachin Yadav? Indian Javelin thrower who pipped Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final highlights

World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Neeraj finishes 8th, Arshad 10th; Walcott claims gold

World Athletics Championships 2025: All you need to know

IND vs PAK at World Athletics 2025: Neeraj vs Arshad live streaming, timing

Topics : Hockey India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon