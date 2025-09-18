Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Who is Sachin Yadav? Indian Javelin thrower who pipped Neeraj Chopra

Who is Sachin Yadav? Indian Javelin thrower who pipped Neeraj Chopra

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra failed to make a mark in the stadium he once created history back in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as he finished at 8th spot with a best throw of 84.03m on the night.

Sachin Yadav

Sachin Yadav

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Sachin Yadav has pipped his compatriot Neeraj Chopra in the final of the World Athletics Championship 2025 as he finished just below the podum places in 4th with a personal best throw of 86.27m.  Defending champion Neeraj Chopra failed to make a mark in the stadium he once created history back in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as he finished at 8th spot with a best throw of 84.03m on the night.  Sachin made his World Athletic Championships debut on the global stage this year and qualified for the final with an 83.67m throw in the qualifying round, finishing 10th overall among qualifiers, and joined Neeraj Chopra in the final lineup. 
 
 
Who is Sachin Yadav?
 
Hailing from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh, the 25-year-old, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches, didn’t always dream of track and field glory. Like many young Indians, Sachin’s early passion was cricket, with icons like MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah as his role models. 
 
However, it was a family member’s advice to explore athletics that opened a new chapter in his life. That pivot revealed his natural gift for the javelin, a discovery that would soon turn into national success.

Also Read

World Athletics Championship 2025 javelin throw event qualifying round - as it happened

Highlights: World Athletics Championship 2025 javelin throw - Arshad joins Neeraj in final

World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Javelin throw final

World Athletics: IND vs PAK in javelin throw final; Nadeem makes late entry

World Athletics Championship 2025 details

World Athletics C'ship 2025: Neeraj Chopra qualifying event time, streaming

Neeraj Chopra

Diamond League 2025 Final: Neeraj finishes second as Weber secures top spot

Diamond League 2025 Final highlights

Diamond League 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj fails to beat Weber at Zurich; finishes second

 
National Dominance and Rapid Rise
 
Yadav made headlines in 2024 when he won gold at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru with a throw of 80.04m — his first time crossing the 80-meter mark. The following year, he went on to claim more gold medals at major domestic events, including:
 
2025 National Games (Dehradun) – 84.39m
 
2025 Federation Cup (Kochi) – 83.86m
 
These performances cemented his place as one of India’s most consistent and promising javelin talents.
 
The Neeraj Chopra Effect
 
As India’s first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, Neeraj Chopra has inspired a generation, and Sachin Yadav is no exception. Chopra’s influence is evident not just in results, but in the growing belief among young Indian athletes that they can compete — and win, at the highest level.
 
Now, with both Chopra and Yadav making the Indian Javelin contingent even more stronger, it is a sign of good things to come for the country.
 
Making a Mark Internationally
 
Sachin’s international debut came at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he stunned with a personal best of 85.16 meters, earning a silver medal behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. That throw placed him in elite company, only the fourth Indian ever to cross the 85m mark, after Chopra, Shivpal Singh, and Kishore Jena.
 
His qualification throw of 83.67m in Tokyo followed by a 4th place finish confirmed his consistency and readiness to take on the world's best in the years to come.

More From This Section

World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final highlights

World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Neeraj finishes 8th, Arshad 10th; Walcott claims gold

World Athletics Championships 2025: All you need to know

IND vs PAK at World Athletics 2025: Neeraj vs Arshad live streaming, timing

World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Javelin throw final

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head records in javelin throw events

Anandkumar Velkumar

Anandkumar Velkumar wins India's first-ever gold at Speed Skating Worlds

Yuvraj Singh

ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting money laundering case

Topics : Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon