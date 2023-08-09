Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Hockey ACT 2023: Abu Kamal Azrai's goal helps Malaysia beat South Korea 1-0

Malaysia came up with a spirited performance to edge past defending champions South Korea 1-0 during their round-robin match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey here on Wednesday

Malaysia hockey team beat Korea in Asian Champions trophy. Photo: Hockey India

Malaysia hockey team beat Korea in Asian Champions trophy. Photo: Hockey India

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Malaysia came up with a spirited performance to edge past defending champions South Korea 1-0 during their round-robin match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey here on Wednesday.
Abu Kamal Azrai scored the winner in a contest that was academic in nature with both countries having already sealed semi-final berth.
The first quarter was a slow start from both sides, while Malaysia won the tie's opening penalty corner, which was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.
After a chance each, there was nothing to separate the two teams at the end of the first quarter in which Malaysian skipper Marhan Jalil and Amirul Azahar were warned with green-cards.
In the 22nd minute, an unmarked Abu Kamal Azrai slapped the ball home to give the Malaysians the lead.
 

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Hockey ACT: Resilient Malaysia keep-off Japan 3-1 to book semifinal spot

Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea vs Japan: Hockey Match Details

Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL

Breaking into world's top three is my target now, not Olympics: HS Prannoy

Manika Batra thanks aviation minister after getting her lost baggage

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Asiad: Uncertainty over selection of gymnasts causing confusion - GFI chief

Our performance in World Uni Games will make every Indian proud: PM

After the change of ends, Malaysia continued to be the better side in terms of number of raids into the opposition's defensive third.
However, the Korean defence managed to hold out till the end of the quarter. While Azahar saw a yellow card in this quarter, Korean captain Manjae Jung saw a green.
The final quarter witnessed the Malaysians switching to a defensive mode, while the Koreans were dominating with possession.
However, the Koreans failed to get past the sturdy Malaysian defence. A short corner was not enough to draw them on level terms, whereas a PC appeal through video referral was also rejected by the TV umpire.
Eventually, it was a 1-0 triumph for Malaysia, which has risen to the table-top ahead of the India-Pakistan meet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Champions Trophy Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Hockey Malaysia

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon