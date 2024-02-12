Sensex (    %)
                        
India's Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100 ATP rankings

Nagal will be the first Indian to feature in the singles top 100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Sunday won his fifth Challenger-level singles title, outplaying Italian Luca Nardi in the final of the Chennai Open -- an achievement which will propel him into the top-100 for the first time in his career.
Nagal's 6-1 6-4 win is likely to take him to 98 when the fresh rankings will be issued on Monday.
Nagal will be first Indian to feature in singles top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.
It has been a terrific start to the 2024 season for the 26-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Australian Open main draw and knocked out top-30 player Alexander Bublik in the first round.
Nagal has been in tremendous form as he won the Chennai Open without dropping a set.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

