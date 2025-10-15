Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India settle for 3-3 draw with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

India settle for 3-3 draw with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

In a pulsating clash that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared

IND vs PAK Hockey

IND vs PAK Hockey

Press Trust of India Johor (Malaysia)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian junior men's hockey team played out a thrilling 33 draw against Pakistan in their third group-stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.

In a pulsating clash that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared. The result also means that India are still undefeated in the tournament.

For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (43'), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47'), Manmeet Singh (53') netted the goals, while Pakistan struck through Hannan Shahid (5') and Sufyan Khan (39', 55').

India made a bright start, dominating possession and making several early circle penetrations that kept Pakistan on the back foot.

 

Against the run of play, Pakistan hit back through a quick counterattack and earned a penalty stroke soon after.

Also Read

Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup 2025 trophy locked in Dubai amid India-Pakistan post-final dispute

Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed picks this Indian cricketer for a boxing match

Muneeba Ali run-out vs India

MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full scorecard

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Bowlers shine as IND thrash PAK in Colombo

Muneeba Ali run-out vs India

PAK captain Fatima argues with umpire after Muneeba's controversial run-out

Captain Shahid made no mistake, slotting the ball low to the goalkeeper's right to give his team an early lead.

Pakistan then doubled their lead when Sufyan converted a penalty corner.

Refusing to back down, India continued to push forward and were rewarded late in the quarter.

With less than three minutes remaining, they earned a penalty stroke, which was confidently converted by Hundal to narrow the deficit.

Kushwaha then struck a superbly placed shot to level the score.

Confident after finding the equaliser, India switched to an aggressive, attacking approach that pushed Pakistan onto the back foot.

Their persistence paid off when Manmeet found the back of the net, giving India the lead for the first time in the match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs PAK Hockey

India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

UPKL

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 auction on November 3

In Delhi Half Marathon, the races were flagged off in the presence Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, along with senior Vedanta leadership

Kenya's Matata wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025; 40K run for cause

Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech

204th-ranked Vacherot stuns Djokovic, to face cousin in Shanghai final

Aman Sehrawat (Pic-Twitter)

Aman Sehrawat handed one-year suspension by WFI over weight issue

Topics : India vs Pakistan Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon