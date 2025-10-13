Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kenya's Matata wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025; 40K run for cause

Kenya's Matata wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025; 40K run for cause

The races included the Half Marathon + Police Cup, Half Marathon Elite, Champions with Disability + Senior Citizens Run, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run.

In Delhi Half Marathon, the races were flagged off in the presence Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, along with senior Vedanta leadership

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

The Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2025 concluded on Sunday with an inspiring show of solidarity and purpose, as over 40,000 runners took to the streets of the national capital to champion the cause of "RunForZeroHunger", reaffirming its commitment to end hunger and malnutrition in India through Nand Ghar, modernised anganwadis focused on eradicating malnutrition amongst children in rural India.

Under the initiative, Vedanta, the title sponsor, pledged to provide one Poshan Pack for every kilometre run to children at Nand Ghar, Vedanta's flagship social impact project. With an overwhelming response from participants across India, the 2025 edition surpassed its ambitious pledge of 5 million Poshan Packs, with every kilometre run translating into a nutritious supplement - a remarkable 5 million kilometres run for zero hunger, as per a press release.

 

Nand Ghar, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is Vedanta's transformative project providing nutrition, healthcare, and early childhood education for children, alongside skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities for women. With nearly 10,000 Nand Ghars operational across 15 states, the initiative continues to uplift rural communities and ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and every woman leads an empowered life.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., remarked, "The Delhi Half Marathon is not just a sporting event, it is a people's movement for a healthier India. Surpassing 5 million Poshan Packs this year reflects the power of collective purpose and our deep commitment to nourish the nation. Every step taken today brings us closer to the dream of malnutrition-free India."

The races were flagged off in the presence Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, along with senior Vedanta leadership, including Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and ED, Vedanta Ltd.; Rahul Sharma, President - Strategy, Vedanta Ltd.; Rajinder Ahuja, CEO, Vedanta Power; Jasmin Sahurity, COO, Cairn Oil & Gas; and Anupam Nidhi, Group CSR Head, Vedanta Ltd.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the CM of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya; and the LG, Vinay Kumar Saxena, along with fitness and cycling communities from across Delhi who came together to support the cause.

The "RunForZeroHunger" initiative also extends support to animals through The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), reaffirming true compassion and embracing every living being.

Over the last three editions of VDHM, Vedanta's #RunForZeroHunger movement has already facilitated nearly 20 million meals for children across India. This year, the momentum reached new heights as Vedanta's 45,000-plus employees, CXOs, and business partners joined the campaign through mini-marathons, walkathons, cycling rallies, Zumba sessions, and virtual runs held across business locations in India.

The 2025 edition saw extraordinary enthusiasm from citizens and public figures alike. Carl Lewis, legendary US track and field athlete and International Event Ambassador for VDHM 2025, inspired runners with his words of motivation and the message of collective action.

A finisher's medal was awarded to the runners. The medal is crafted from the purest and highest-grade zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc's Zawar Mines in Udaipur, the world's largest and oldest mines in the heritage state of Rajasthan. Hindustan Zinc Limited is India's leading zinc producer and a Vedanta Group company.

Through initiatives like "RunForZeroHunger", Vedanta continues to align its purpose of transforming for good with India's vision of a malnutrition-free, empowered Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

