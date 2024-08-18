India to send 39-member squad for junior badminton championships in China

India will be sending a 39-member squad to the Badminton Asia (U-15/U-17) junior championships in Chengdu, China, from August 20-25 with an aim to create a strong pool of players ahead of next year's World Junior Championship, which the country is hosting. The Indian contingent, which was picked after extensive selection trials in Bengaluru, will be led by Gnana Dattu and Tanvi Reddy Andluri in the U-17 category, while Shyam Bindiganavile and Tanvi Patri will be the top singles players in the U-15 category. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the last edition of the BAC championship, which was held in the same city, India had bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze with Bornil Changmai standing atop the U-15 boy's singles podium.

The Indian contingent left for Chengdu on Saturday after an extensive preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati under the watchful eyes of the Indian and foreign coaches.

Speaking about the team's chances, Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra said, "India is fielding one of the biggest squads for the Badminton Asia Championships and I am confident that we can win sizable medals.

"The players and the coaches have put in a lot of work in the camp and our players are now ready to make a mark in the competition."



Shaina Manimuthu will be the only player to be involved in two events as she will be playing in the girls U-17 singles and girls doubles with Aikya Shetty.

India Squad: U-15



Boys Singles: Shyam Bindiganavile, Shashank Vanamala, Prangan Choudhary, Pushkar Sai



Girls Singles: Tanvi Patri, Shaina Manimuthu, Gatha Suryawanshi, Hithaishree L Rajaiah



Boys Doubles: Rahul Kadapakula/Vedant Pahwa, Shashwat Chaudhary/Shaurya Chaudhary



Girls Doubles: Shaina Manimuthu/Aikya Shetty, Nidhi Atmaram/Selvasamruddhi Selvaprbhu



Mixed Doubles: Sahid Ibrahim Peer/Dheeshitha Singha Gopinath Singh, Kaveyugan KA/Anushka Jennifer AS



U-17:



Boys Singles: Gnana Dattu TT, Prateek Koundilya, Dev Ruparelia, Abhinav Garg



Girls Singles: Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Adarshini Shri NB, Parul Choudhary, Durga Isha Kandrapu



Boys Doubles: Bjron Jaison/Aathish Sreenivas PV, Abhinav Kandari/Yogansh Singh



Girls Doubles: Annaya Bisht/Angel Punera, Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal



Mixed Doubles: Showrya Kiran J/Keerthy Manchala, Manish Reddy/Deepak Raj Aditi.