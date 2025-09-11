India vs China LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India 0-1 China (1st Quarter)
India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India will fancy their chances of a win against China, whom they have beaten thrice in the last five meetings
Aditya Kaushik
The India women’s hockey team will look to extend their impressive run at the Asia Cup 2025 when they take on hosts China in a crucial Super 4s clash on Sunday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field in Hangzhou.
India opened their Super 4s campaign with a confident 4-2 win over South Korea after a delayed start and now face a stern test against a Chinese outfit that enjoys strong home support.
India’s Form So Far
The Women in Blue have carried fine momentum into the Super 4s. In the preliminary stage, they topped Pool B with seven points and a remarkable +23 goal difference, courtesy of emphatic wins over Thailand (11-0) and Singapore (12-0), along with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan. Under head coach Harendra Singh, the side has looked balanced, with both attack and defence clicking at the right time.
China Hold the Edge Historically
While India’s recent form is encouraging, history suggests Sunday’s encounter won’t be straightforward. In 49 previous meetings, China have dominated with 30 victories, compared to India’s 16 wins, while six games have ended level.
More recently, in the 2025 FIH Pro League, China twice defeated India—winning 3-0 in one match and edging a 3-2 thriller in the other. That campaign proved forgettable for India, as they finished last in the nine-team table and were relegated to the FIH Nations Cup.
What’s at Stake
With all Super 4s matches played in the afternoon (IST), fans can expect another high-tempo contest. For India, a win against China would go a long way in strengthening their bid for a place in the Asia Cup final, while also boosting confidence against a team that has historically had the upper hand.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Full Squads
India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
China squad: Chen Yang, Chen Yi, Dan Wen, Fan Yunxia, Hao Guoting, He Jiangxin, Li Hong, Liu Chencheng, Liu Ping, Luo Yaxi, Ma Ning, Ou Zixia, Tan Jinzhuang, Wu Surong, Xu Wenyu, Yang Liu, Yu Anhui, Zhang Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Zou Meirong
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will not be available in India.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.
Check all the live updates from the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China here.
4:46 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: China strikes first
4": China opens the account just 4 minutes into the game to take early lead in the match.
Score: india 0-1 China (1st quarter)
4:42 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: China starts aggresive
3": China are the one who started the match agrresively putting Indian defence on notice.
Score: india 0-0 China (1st quarter)
4:32 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Match underway
The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and China is now underway.
4:20 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Match timings
The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and China will start at 4:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
4:10 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Other match result
In the first Super 4 match of the day between Japan and Korea ended in 1-1 draw, whichh means whoever wins the match between India and China are going diretly into the final. The losing side will then be playing a viratual semifinal on Saturday.
4:00 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and China. Both teams are coming into the match with a win, which means whoever wins today's match will qualify for the finals instantly. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST