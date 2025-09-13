India vs Japan LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India 1-0 Japan (2nd Quarter)
India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: The two teams are familiar foes, having played out a 2-2 draw in the pool stage earlier in the tournament
Aditya Kaushik
India’s women’s hockey team face a decisive challenge today when they take on Japan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. With a place in the final against world No. 4 China at stake, India require at least a draw to progress.
The two teams are familiar foes, having played out a 2-2 draw in the pool stage earlier in the tournament. Since then, India have suffered their first defeat — a 1-4 setback against China — where missed penalty corners and wasted opportunities proved costly despite controlling possession for long spells.
Head coach Harendra Singh has stressed the need for sharper finishing from his forwards. Mumtaz Khan, with six goals so far, has been India’s standout performer, supported by Navneet Kaur (five goals) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (four goals). Singh will also hope for bigger contributions from Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Beauty Dung Dung, all of whom began brightly but have since faded.
In midfield, Neha Goyal and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke remain key to linking play, while skipper Salima Tete is under pressure to lift her team with stronger leadership. With veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia ruled out through injury, youngsters Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki will be tested against Japan’s quick attackers.
Ranked ninth in the world, India are chasing a title that would guarantee direct qualification to the 2026 Women’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. To keep that dream alive, they must deliver a disciplined and clinical performance against Japan.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Full squads
India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dung Dung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
Japan squad: Fujibayashi Chiko, Goshima Nozomi, Hasegawa Miyu, Hiramitsu Ai, Horikawa Mayuri, Kobayakawa Shiho, Kudo Yu, Maruyama Niko, Matsu Ikumi, Murayama Hiroka, Nakagomi Akari, Nishikori Emi, Otsuka Miki, Saito Hanami, Segawa Maho, Shimada Amiru, Suzuki Miyu, Tanaka Akio, Tanaka Saki, Tateiwa Nanako, Toriyama Mai
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live telecast
The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will not be available in India.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live streaming
The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.
2:52 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Japan on attack
23":Japan are now taking the attacking route but the wait for equalizer still continues.
Score: India 1-0 Japan (2nd quarter)
2:46 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Penalty corner for Japan
18":Japan wins thier first PC of the match but thye fails to convert.
Score: India 1-0 Japan (2nd quarter)
2:43 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Second quarter underway
The second quarter of the match is now underway.
2:41 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: First quarter ends
The first quarter of the match ends with India leading 1-0.
2:37 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: India dominating the game
12": India have managed to keep Japan under pressure after first goal and are in full control of the match.
Score: India 1-0 Japan (1st quarter)
2:32 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: India takes the lead
7": India have fiinally struck first to go 1-0 up in the match.
Score: India 1-0 Japan (1st quarter)
2:26 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: India starts aggresive
3": India have started aggresive in the match putting Japanese defence on notice.
Score: India 0-0 Japan (1st quarter)
2:20 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Match underway
The India vs Japan match in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s is now underway.
2:05 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Match timings
The India vs Japan match in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s will start at 2:15 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out.
1:55 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: India's qualification scenario
Indian team currently has 3 points from two games in the super 4 stages. If India manage too beat Japan today they will reach the final instantly as they will have 6 points and Korea's win over Chiona later in the night could only take them till 4 points. If India plays out a draw against Japan, they will then have to hope China either wins or draw thier game against Korea or if the later wins the goal margin should not be more than 1. If India lose against Japan they will be eliminated on the spot.
1:45 PM
IND vs JPN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India vs Japan Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match. Both teams are playing a virtual semifinal as the winner of the match will face China in the gold medal match on Sunday. But which of these two teams will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 1:45 PM IST