Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

The 22-year-old Indian, who won the Orleans Master last year, went down 13-21 16-21 to his Canadian opponent in a 36-minute men's round-of-32 contest of the Super 1000 tournament.

Badminton, shuttlecock

Press Trust of India Changzhou (China)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game defeat to Canada's Brian Yang as he made an opening-round exit from the China Open here on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Indian, who won the Orleans Master last year, went down 13-21 16-21 to his Canadian opponent in a 36-minute men's round-of-32 contest of the Super 1000 tournament.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rajawat, the world number 36, was a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title two years ago.
World number 40 Kiran George is now the lone Indian challenger left in the men's singles event. He will take on Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 32.
 
The Indian shuttler, who competed at the Paris Olympics including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are giving the tournament, the year's last BWF Super 1000 event, a miss.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly and Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will compete in the women's doubles event while N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy will lead the challenge in mixed doubles competition.
Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui will compete in the women's singles event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal to take decision on retirement by the end of year 2024

Badminton, shuttlecock

India to send 39-member squad for junior badminton championships in China

Prakash Padukone, Lakshya Sen, coach vimal

Govt & federations have done whatever they can: Padukone on shuttlers show

Lakshya Sen

Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen stuns the crowd with his no-look backhand

Ponappa, Crasto, Ashwini ponappa, Indian badminton, women's doubles

Olympics 2024: Ponnappa-Crasto stare at early exit after group stage defeat

Topics : Badminton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon