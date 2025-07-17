Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Virat Kohli's video cited in Karnataka govt report on Bengaluru stampede

Virat Kohli's video cited in Karnataka govt report on Bengaluru stampede

The report, which the government initially wanted sealed, was made public after the High Court ruling. Karnataka govt blamed RCB for the tragic Bengaluru Stampede during RCB victory parade

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: RCB

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government has held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for the deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and over 50 injured, stating in its report to the High Court that the franchise organised the victory parade "unilaterally" and without prior police permission.
 
The report, which the government initially wanted sealed, was made public after the High Court ruled there was no legal basis to keep it confidential. It highlights a series of lapses by RCB and its organisers, including social media posts that misled fans about entry protocols, resulting in chaotic crowd surges.
 
 
'Intimation, Not Permission'
 
According to NDTV, the report states that RCB merely informed the police about a potential victory parade on June 3, the day the team won the IPL title after 18 years, instead of submitting a formal request as required by law.
 
"No application in the prescribed format was submitted," it reads. As a result, Cubbon Park Police Station denied permission on the grounds that there was no information on crowd size, logistics, or safety planning.

Also Read

gavel law cases

K'taka HC orders govt to make public disclosure of RCB stampede report

Bengaluru RCB stampede

K'taka HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB, and DNA

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka HC bars police from filing chargesheet in Bengaluru stampede case

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

CM Majhi visits Puri to review Rath Yatra arrangements post-stampede

stampede, bengaluru

Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer's suspension order quashed by tribunal

 
Despite this, RCB went ahead.
 
Parade announced on social media, Virat Kohli Featured
 
The franchise posted an open invitation for fans at 7:01 am on June 4 via social media, declaring free public entry for the victory parade.
 
 
Another post followed at 8 am. At 8:55 am, a video of Virat Kohli was posted on RCB’s official handle, inviting fans to celebrate with the team. "Subsequently, on 04.06.2025, at 8:55 am, the RCB shared a video clip of Mr. Virat Kohli, a prominent player of the RCB team, on RCB's official handle @Rcbtweets on X, in which he stated that the team intended to celebrate this victory with the people of Bengaluru city and RCB fans on 04.06.2025 in Bengaluru," the report says.
 
 
 
A final update at 3:14 pm, just 90 minutes before the event began, clarified for the first time that limited passes were required, contradicting earlier posts. This late clarification, the report notes, led to confusion and contributed to crowd unrest.
 
 
 
Crowd swells to 3 Lakh, chaos unleashed
 
The report further stated that the posts amassed 44 lakh views, and over 3 lakh fans thronged the parade route and stadium area. Metro ridership surged to 9.66 lakh, well above the daily average of 6 lakh.
 
Fans also crowded along the 14-km stretch from HAL Airport to Taj West End hotel, where the team was staying, severely straining police resources. The stadium’s capacity was only 35,000, creating a dangerous bottleneck at entry gates.
 
Stampede at multiple gates, Police respond
 
As gates remained closed and the crowd swelled, stampedes broke out at 10 different gates, including Nos. 1, 2, and 21, which were broken open by desperate fans. The police responded quickly to control the situation, but the report blames RCB and co-organisers for the gate mismanagement.
 
Event Not Cancelled to Avoid Riot 
Authorities decided not to cancel the parade despite the unfolding crisis. The report says this was a tactical move to prevent widespread riots. The event was allowed to proceed with a shortened duration and tightened monitoring to avoid inciting violence. 

More From This Section

Former India pacer Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Varun Aaron as bowling coach for IPL 2026

PremiumRCB, IPL

RCB dethrones CSK to become IPL's most valuable franchise at $269 million

stampede, bengaluru

Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman seeks written replies from RCB, KSCA

IPL 2025

TATA IPL 2025 sets historic viewership records across TV and digital

Mitchell Starc

I still want to represent DC in IPL 2026: Aussie quick Mitchell Starc

Topics : Virat Kohli Stampede Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon