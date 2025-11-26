Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

The formal ratification of Ahmedabad as the 2030 host city concluded months of planning, diplomacy and detailed proposals

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

In a landmark decision for global sport, Ahmedabad has officially been endorsed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a defining moment for both India and the Commonwealth movement. The ratification came during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, where delegates from 74 member nations approved India’s ambitious proposal.
 
Officials at the Assembly noted that India had laid out a “forward-looking and culturally rich blueprint” for the Centenary Games, positioning Ahmedabad as the centrepiece of the 100-year celebrations. The country’s pitch focused on legacy, inclusivity and a festival-style sporting atmosphere built on the groundwork established by Glasgow 2026.
 

India’s Bid Wins Resounding Approval

The formal ratification of Ahmedabad as the 2030 host city concluded months of planning, diplomacy and detailed proposals. Delegates attending the General Assembly were presented with India’s roadmap for staging the Centenary Games, which emphasised enhanced infrastructure, athlete-centric facilities and long-term legacy planning.
 
Officials familiar with the discussions said delegates appreciated India’s commitment to building on the momentum expected from the 2026 edition, noting that the proposed model aimed to elevate the Games’ global relevance. The selection also reinforced India’s position as a growing force in international sports administration and major-event hosting.

Cultural Showcase Marks the Announcement

Shortly after the announcement, the hall in Glasgow transformed into a celebration of Indian culture. A vibrant group of Garba performers, accompanied by a powerful ensemble of dhol drummers, stepped into the venue to surprise delegates with an energetic performance.

Members of the Assembly later remarked that the performance offered a “glimpse of the colour and cultural pride” that athletes and fans can expect in Gujarat in 2030.
 
The dancers included participants from Glasgow’s Indian community as well as performers from other Commonwealth regions, symbolising unity and shared heritage. The moment signalled the ceremonial start of the journey from Glasgow 2026 to the Centenary Games. 

A Historic Milestone for the Commonwealth Movement

The 2030 edition holds special significance, as it marks 100 years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With India carrying the baton for this milestone event, expectations are high for a Games that blends tradition with innovation.
 
Historically, Australia dominated the most recent edition held in Birmingham in 2022, followed by England, Canada, India and New Zealand in the medal tally. With the Centenary Games set for Ahmedabad, attention now shifts to how the city will elevate competition, celebrate diversity and redefine what the Games symbolise for the next century.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

