India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: India 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

India, with one win and one loss, are sitting at the 4th spot in the points table, while Malaysia, with one win and one draw, are sitting at the top of the leaderboard
Tema India and hosts Malaysia will be squaring off in a high-stakes league clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh today, with both sides eyeing momentum in the race for the final. The makeshift Indian squad has shown promise in patches, while Malaysia will rely on home support to test the visitors’ depth. India, with one win and one loss, are sitting at the 4th spot in the points table, while Malaysia, with one win and one draw, are sitting at the top of the leaderboard.
Match context and stakes
India will be playing their third round-robin game after a narrow 3-2 loss to Belgium, while hosts Malaysia have started strongly in front of home fans and know a positive result here can put them in pole position for a top-two finish. Historically, India has dominated this rivalry with 89 wins in 127 meetings, but the Speedy Tigers have often raised their level at home, including past upsets in this very tournament.
Team news and combinations
India has travelled with a relatively young group, captained by defender Sanjay, with senior pros such as goalkeeper Pawan, drag-flicker Jugraj Singh and midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad providing structure. The forward line of Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Selvam Karthi will again shoulder the scoring load after finding the net in the opening fixtures. Malaysia, buoyed by a familiar surface and crowd, will lean on their quick forwards and sharp penalty-corner routines that traditionally trouble visiting defences in Ipoh.
Key battles and expected tactics
India’s ability to control midfield tempo through Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel will be crucial against Malaysia’s counter-attacking style. Penalty corners at both ends could decide the contest, with Jugraj and Amit Rohidas tasked with converting and then containing Malaysia’s set-piece threats. If India manage early scoreboard pressure and stay disciplined in defence, their superior head-to-head record gives them a slight edge despite Malaysia’s home advantage.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 India vs Malaysia: LIVE Telecast
The live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 match between India and Malaysia will not be available in India.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 India vs Malaysia: LIVE Streaming
The live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 match between India and Malaysia will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
3:30 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Match underway
Players are on the ground as the India vs Malaysia hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is now underway.
3:20 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Match to get underway soon
The India vs Malaysia hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will kick off at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
3:11 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Belgium beat Korea
Belgium beat Korea 6-2 in the match and are now table toppers in the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
3:00 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Belgium extends lead
Belgium has extended its lead to 6-1 vs. Korea. They will replace Malaysia at the top of the table if Korea fails to make a comeback.
2:50 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Other match scoreline
Belgium are taking on Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup before the Indian game and are leading by 3-1 in the fourth quarter.
2:40 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Points table standings
2:31 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Malaysia hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. The new-look team India will be aiming to get back on the winning ways after suffering a 2-3 loss at the hands of Belgium in their last game, while Malaysia will look to extend their unbeaten run to three games. But which of these two teams will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
