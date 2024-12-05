Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kalinga Lancers secure Rio Bronze winning coach Altenburg for returning HIL

Kalinga Lancers secure Rio Bronze winning coach Altenburg for returning HIL

A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany's hockey history

Players taking a hockey penalty corner, whose rule change decision has been reversed. Photo: FIH

Players taking a hockey penalty corn. Photo: FIH

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.

A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany's hockey history.

He has also guided the national team to silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.

"I've always admired Indian hockey, and I'm grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity," Altenburg was quoted as saying in a release.

 

"We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team's success."  David John , the strategy director for Lancers, said the German has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels.

"His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time," John added.

The Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FIH Hockey Awards, FIH, Harmanpreet, PR Sreejesh

Indian skipper Harmanpreet, Holland's Jansen named FIH Players of the Year

Hockey India League 2024

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players after auction

Hockey India League 2024 Full list of unsold players

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of unsold players after auction

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Hockey India League: Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play

Women's HIL auction 2024

Women's HIL auction 2024: Indian players request reduction of base price

Topics : Hockey India League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon