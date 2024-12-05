Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Chess Championship 2024 Game 9 live time: Gukesh vs Ding streaming

World Chess Championship 2024 Game 9 live time: Gukesh vs Ding streaming

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Gukesh vs Ding's Game 9 of the World Chess Championship 2024 Final on FIDE and Chess.com's Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.

World Chess Championship Game 9

World Chess Championship Game 9

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Chess Championship 2024 continues on December 5 as Gukesh and Ding will be ready to battle it out yet again after playing out another thrilling tie in game 8 last time round.
 
There is still nothing there to separate the two players with the score at 4-4 as we've had 6 draws in 8 games so far.
 
6th draw in 8 games for Gukesh and Ding
 
Gukesh failed to take advantage in game 8 as by the 25th move, he had established a decent position both on the board and on the clock, setting himself up to capitalise on the opportunity despite of playing with black. However, it was Ding who pulled off another miracle and positioned himself into an edge on the day. 
 
 
Gukesh's nerves got the better of him as we approached the 40-move mark as he lost all the advantage with one or two wrong moves. With both players getting the additional 30 minutes, Gukesh opted to not go for the draw again and tried to attack with the risk.

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan

India lift fifth men's junior hockey Asia Cup title, beat Pakistan 5-3

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods says he still has the fire to keep his career running

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

India edge past Malaysia 3-1, set to meet Pakistan in Junior Asia Cup final

Venkata Datta Sai

Who is PV Sindhu's fiance, Venkata Datta Sai who once managed an IPL team?

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

Verstappen hits out at Russell after F1 qualifying penalty incident

 
However, he didn't have enough on the board to push for a win in the end as the game ended in a draw again with the score now at 4-4.
 
Points progression in the series: 
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren 

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren live time today, Chess Live Streaming and Telecast Details

 
When will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Thursday, December 5.
 
What time will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?
 
Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
The live telecast for Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 

Also Read

Gukesh vs Ding

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS: Game 8 ends in a draw between Gukesh and Ding

Gukesh vs Ding Game 8

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 8's streaming

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship: Gukesh squanders advantage to settle for draw

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS Game 7: Ding manages to rescue a draw against Gukesh

Gukesh vs Ding Game 7 live streaming

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 7's streaming

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon