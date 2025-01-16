Business Standard

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Defending champion Sinner in action

Day 5 of the Australian Open will continue with second-round action in the men's and women's singles divisions

Australian Open 2025 January 16 schedule

Australian Open 2025 January 16 schedule

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
The Australian Open 2025 will continue with Day 5 action on Thursday, January 16. The biggest draw for the day will be the round two match-ups in the men’s and women’s singles divisions, with big names like men’s singles defending champion Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek in action. The day will also feature doubles and mixed doubles matches to keep the non-stop action going.
 
Men’s singles: battles of skill and determination
 
The men’s singles matches on Day 5 are poised to deliver intense competition. Jannik Sinner will face wildcard Tristan Schoolkate in a much-anticipated clash. While Sinner’s form makes him a favourite, Schoolkate will have the home crowd backing him.
 
 
Another exciting match features Taylor Fritz taking on Cristian Garin. Fritz, a top seed, is expected to showcase his powerful game, but Garin’s resilience could make this a nail-biter.
 
Matteo Berrettini is set to face Holger Rune in what could be one of the highlights of the day. Both players possess the skill and determination to advance deep into the tournament, making this a must-watch encounter.

Rising star Ben Shelton will square off against Pablo Carreno Busta in a match-up that promises to showcase youthful energy against experience. Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov will take on Gabriel Diallo, looking to continue his strong start to the tournament.
 
Women’s singles: showdowns among top seeds and rising stars
 
In the women’s singles draw, fans will see Iga Swiatek, the top seed, in action against Rebecca Sramkova. Swiatek has been in stellar form, and this match offers her an opportunity to continue her dominance.
 
Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, will compete against Ivana Jovic in a contest expected to highlight her powerful baseline game.
 
Madison Keys, known for her hard-hitting style, will face Elena Gabriela Ruse. Keys has been in strong form, and her ability to dictate play could prove decisive.
 
Emma Raducanu will make her much-anticipated return to Grand Slam action against Amanda Anisimova in a match likely to draw significant attention. Ons Jabeur, celebrated for her creativity on the court, will go head-to-head with Camila Osorio, while Dayana Yastremska takes on Danka Kovinic in what could be a battle of heavy hitters.  Check all the latest Ausstralian Open 2025 news here
 
Doubles: team dynamics on full display
 
The doubles draw brings a different kind of excitement, with partnerships being tested in crucial early-round matches. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski will team up in the men’s doubles as they aim to leverage their strong chemistry against formidable opponents.
 
In the women’s doubles, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula bring their star power to the court, adding intrigue to the competition.
 
Fans of mixed doubles can look forward to Cristina Bucsa and Joran Vliegen beginning their campaign with high expectations. Ivan Dodig and Santiago Mansouri, experienced doubles players, are also set for a challenging first-round encounter that promises tactical brilliance.
 
Australian Open 2025: January 16 schedule
 
Court Time (IST) Match Type Round Player 1 Player 2
Rod Laver Arena From 6:00am Women's Singles Round 2 R. Sramkova I. Swiatek
Rod Laver Arena Not before 8:00am Men's Singles Round 2 T. Boyer A. de Minaur
Rod Laver Arena From 1:30pm Men's Singles Round 2 J. Sinner T. Schoolkate
Rod Laver Arena From 1:30pm Women's Singles Round 2 R. Zarazua J. Paolini
Margaret Court Arena From 6:00am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Navarro X. Wang
Margaret Court Arena Not before 7:30am Men's Singles Round 2 T. Fritz C. Garin
Margaret Court Arena From 1:30pm Women's Singles Round 2 M. Keys E. Ruse
Margaret Court Arena From 1:30pm Men's Singles Round 2 L. Tien D. Medvedev
John Cain Arena From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 H. Hurkacz M. Kecmanovic
John Cain Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Rybakina I. Jovic
John Cain Arena From 11:30am Men's Singles Round 2 M. Berrettini H. Rune
John Cain Arena From 11:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 J. Duckworth A. Vukic
John Cain Arena From 11:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 T. Kokkinakis N. Kyrgios
Kia Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Raducanu A. Anisimova
Kia Arena Not before 7:30am Men's Singles Round 2 B. Shelton P. Carreno Busta
Kia Arena Not before 7:30am Men's Singles Round 2 F. Marozsan F. Tiafoe
Kia Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 D. Aiava D. Collins
1573 Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 Y. Wang D. Kasatkina
1573 Arena From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 D. Altmaier G. Monfils
1573 Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 B. Haddad Maia E. Andreeva
1573 Arena From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 J. Fonseca L. Sonego
Court 3 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 O. Jabeur C. Osorio
Court 3 Not before 9:30am Men's Singles Round 2 A. Michelsen J. McCabe
Court 3 Not before 9:30am Women's Singles Round 2 V. Kudermetova K. Boulter
Court 5 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 J. Salisbury N. Skupski
Court 5 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 B. Pera S. Santamaria
Court 5 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 C. Harrison D. Pel
Court 5 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 V. Cornea M. Navone
Court 6 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 N. Borges F. Cabral
Court 6 Not before 7:00am Men's Singles Round 2 F. Cerundolo F. Diaz Acosta
Court 6 Not before 9:30am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Lys V. Gracheva
Court 6 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 E. Mertens E. Perez
Court 6 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 J. Schnaitter M. Wallner
Court 7 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 L. Saville L. Tu
Court 7 Not before 7:00am Women's Singles Round 2 Y. Putintseva S. Zhang
Court 7 From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 C. Moutet M. Krueger
Court 7 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Svitolina C. Dolehide
Court 8 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 L. Cabrera T. Preston
Court 8 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 T. Machac Z. Zhang
Court 8 From 5:30am Mixed Doubles Round 1 C. Bucsa J. Vliegen
Court 8 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 H. Nys E. Roger-Vasselin
Court 11 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 K. Kawa K. Zimmermann
Court 11 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 T. Mihalikova O. Nicholls
Court 11 Not before 8:00am Men's Doubles Round 1 S. Gille J. Zielinski
Court 12 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 D. Goffin A. Muller
Court 12 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 I. Begu I. Martins
Court 12 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 D. Dzumhur P. Tsitsipas
Court 13 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 D. Kovinic D. Yastremska
Court 13 From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 G. Diallo K. Khachanov
Court 13 Not before 9:00am Women's Singles Round 2 J. Cristian L. Bronzetti
Court 14 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 A. Krunic N. Stojanovic
Court 14 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 I. Dodig S. Mansouri
Court 14 Not before 8:30am Men's Singles Round 2 M. Giron T. Etcheverry
Court 15 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 A. Muhammad D. Schuurs
 

