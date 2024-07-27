Business Standard
Minor wrestler vs ex-WFI chief: Delhi court's final report likely on Sep 27

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter

Delhi Police had on June 15 last year filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on September 27 its order on whether to accept a report filed by police seeking cancellation of a minor wrestler's complaint accusing ex-WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.
Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter.
Delhi Police had on June 15 last year filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wrestling Federation of India Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Sexual misconduct

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

