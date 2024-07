Alcaraz outclasses Djokovic in final, wins back-to-back Wimbledon titles

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz cemented his status as a dominant force in the sport by outclassing 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Centre Court in London on Sunday (July 14). Alcaraz's aggressive play left Djokovic struggling to keep up.

Djokovic appeared rusty in the first set, with Alcaraz breaking his first serve in the opening game. The Spaniard dominated the set, winning it 6-2.

Combining powerful backhands and drop shots, Alcaraz maintained his momentum in the second set, clinching it 6-2.