Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nancy, Elavenil win air rifle gold, silver at Asia Olympic qualifiers

Budding shooter Nancy and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan came up with a grand performance in women's 10m air rifle, clinching gold and silver respectively at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday

Air Rifle

Representative Image (ANI)

Press Trust of India Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Budding shooter Nancy and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan came up with a grand performance in women's 10m air rifle, clinching gold and silver respectively at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.
Teenager Nancy, the junior world team champion, shot a superb 252.8 in the final field of eight to clinch the top spot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Compatriot Elavenil was unlucky to miss the gold by a fraction of a point, aggregating 252.7.
India narrowly missed a clean sweep in the women's 10m air rifle final after Mehuli Ghosh finished fourth with 210 points behind China's Shen Yufan.
India's world champion marksman Rudrankksh Patil settled for a bronze medal in men's 10m air rifle shooting 228.7 in the final, which was won by Ma Sihan of China (251.4), while Korea's Daehan Choe bagged silver.
Another Indian to make the final, Arjun Babuta, finished sixth.
Rudrankksh had qualified for the eight-shooter final placed third with a score of 630.4, while Babuta (629.6) was fourth going into the medal round.
Nancy was consistent throughout the final, not having a single below-par score, while Elavenil was unlucky to score a 9.7 in her 10th shot in the final, which finally decided her fate.
Earlier, the 24-year-old Elavenil topped the qualification round with a score of 633.8, while Nancy aggregated 632.4 and Mehuli had 631.0.

Also Read

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

Asian Games 2023, shooting: Indian women's team win silver in 10m Air Rifle

Asiad 2023: Shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency with Paris 2024 in mind

Man who 'attacked' Nancy Pelosi's husband says he wanted to end corruption

Fire erupts in electric meter box at Mumbai housing society, no injuries

Australian Open 2024: Djokovic and Swiatek get No. 1 seedings as expected

Hockey coach Fulton picks big squad for Four-Nation tour of South Africa

Pro tennis tours trying to cut down on matches that stretch past midnight

Golf legend Tiger Woods and Nike end sports partnership after 27 years

2036 Olympics bid: Gujarat forms firm to build infra, allocates Rs 6,000 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Olympic Games US Shooting Shooting Sports Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon