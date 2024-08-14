Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / AIFF to organise charity matches for Kerala, Himachal flood victims

AIFF to organise charity matches for Kerala, Himachal flood victims

The two states have been facing devastating natural disasters with massive landslides in parts of Wayanad, Kerala on July 30

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Football Federation will be organising two charity football matches to raise fund for the relief work in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have been devastated by natural disasters.
The AIFF is trying to schedule its first benefit match in Manjeri in Malappuram district of Kerala on August 30 between Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club and a Super League Kerala XI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
AIFF has proposed September 2 as the date for the second charity match in Lucknow. However, further details are still being chalked out by the governing body with the prospective clubs.
"I'm happy that one of India's oldest clubs, Mohammedan Sporting immediately agreed to our proposal for the cause of humanity. We are also in advance conversation with two clubs for the Lucknow match," said AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey in a release.
"Sports is a powerful medium to offer comfort and heal humanity after such tragedies. We often celebrate cups won by clubs; let's now come together to raise the cup of solidarity," the AIFF president said.
The two states have been facing devastating natural disasters with massive landslides in parts of Wayanad, Kerala on July 30, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.
In Himachal Pradesh too, landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain during the past week has killed more than 100 people and affected the lives at multiple locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhaichung Bhutia

Resigning from technical committee as AIFF bypassed panel: Bhaichung Bhutia

Euro Cup, Football, Spain vs England

Euro 2024 Final: Spain, England clash more than just a football game

Euro 2024 Group A, B, C, D, E and F points table, top stats of tournament

Euro Cup 2024: Uefa fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Ronaldo

Football generic image

Stimac's conduct affirms correctness of contract termination: AIFF

Indian team advertises for position of new coach

After sacking Stimac, AIFF advertises for new Indian football team coach

Topics : All India Football Federation Indian football Kerela floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon