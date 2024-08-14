AIFF to organise charity matches for Kerala, Himachal flood victims

The All India Football Federation will be organising two charity football matches to raise fund for the relief work in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have been devastated by natural disasters. The AIFF is trying to schedule its first benefit match in Manjeri in Malappuram district of Kerala on August 30 between Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club and a Super League Kerala XI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AIFF has proposed September 2 as the date for the second charity match in Lucknow. However, further details are still being chalked out by the governing body with the prospective clubs.

"I'm happy that one of India's oldest clubs, Mohammedan Sporting immediately agreed to our proposal for the cause of humanity. We are also in advance conversation with two clubs for the Lucknow match," said AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey in a release.

"Sports is a powerful medium to offer comfort and heal humanity after such tragedies. We often celebrate cups won by clubs; let's now come together to raise the cup of solidarity," the AIFF president said.

The two states have been facing devastating natural disasters with massive landslides in parts of Wayanad, Kerala on July 30, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

In Himachal Pradesh too, landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain during the past week has killed more than 100 people and affected the lives at multiple locations.