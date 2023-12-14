Sensex (1.34%)
Netizens react to Google's 'Thala for a reason' tribute to MS Dhoni

A viral trend going on the internet has fans imaginatively associating the number 7 to different parts of life and nature, all to pay respect to former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Google's 'Thala for a reason' post to MS Dhoni

Google's 'Thala for a reason' post to MS Dhoni

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Google India joined the viral 'Thala for a reason' trend with a legendary post shared on X on December 13. The viral 'Thala for a reason' trend, praising the notable number 7, has become synonymous with MS Dhoni's identity. The web is buzzing with fans imaginatively connecting the number 7 to different components of life and nature, all to pay tribute to the former Indian cricket captain. 
Google India joined the festival by sharing a post that featured the meaning of the number 7, which is without a doubt unique in numerous ways. The search engine giant made the point that there are seven continents, seven major seas, seven colors in the rainbow, seven days in a week, and seven wonders of the world.
Google's 'Thala for a reason': Overview 

Posts about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India's former captain, begin to appear on the internet whenever the team participates in an ICC tournament. It has been more than three years since the World Cup-winning captain pulled curtains on his illustrious cricket career. However, his commitments to Indian cricket will be loved for a long time.
After the Men in Blue lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia on home soil, content about Dhoni immediately went viral on social media. Individuals started to share posts concentrating on Captain notable jersey number 7, bringing birth to the another four-word phrase "Thala for a reason."
With a post about the significance of the number 7 on X (Twitter), Google India has now joined the trend. It went with an image of a laptop where MS Dhoni was looked through in seven changed tabs opened on Google Chrome. On the result page, various photos of the Indian cricket symbol were shown. In the foreground, a search quarry read, "What is special about number 7?" on a piece of paper.

Google's 'Thala for a reason': Insights 

In response to the query, Google responded, “There are Seven Colors in the Rainbow, Seven Days a Week, Seven Wonders of the World, Seven Major Seas, and even the total number of Continents is Seven! No other number has so many connotations and references in many different fields like the number Seven. So, it’s a very important number indeed.” The X caption read, “The message is clear. Thala for a reason.”

Google’s Thala-related post got a thumbs-up from various Indian cricket fans. One of them instantly stated, “We don’t need to pay anything for Goat Thala’s promotion.”

Netizens on Google's 'Thala for a reason'

The post received over 45,000 views and 9,000 likes since it was shared.
    • "Message is clear. Thala is the King of Cricket," said a user.      
    • "Man, he has taken retirement 3 years ago not using social media and yet he is trending and multi billion dollar companies are posting about dhoni, no one can match this aura," remarked a user.      
    • Another added, "bro will stay relevant for eternity."      
    • "This trend started as a troll material. Little did they know, the impact this man makes is so massive that this will end up creating a damn statement.. Goat," added a user.      
    • Another person added, "This is no longer a meme, it's a statement. The message is crystal clear." 

Topics : MS Dhoni Google Doodle Mahendra Singh Dhoni

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

