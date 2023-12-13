Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna

A special request was made by the BCCI to the sports ministry to include Shami's name as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India win the Korea Open 2023 title. Photo: BAI Media

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo: BAI Media)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pacer Mohammed Shami, one of the architects of India's near successful World Cup campaign, has been nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, while men's doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Shami, 33, had a spectacular run in the ODI World Cup, where India finished second best, losing to Australia in the final.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the ministry's sources, a special request was made by the BCCI to the sports ministry to include Shami's name as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour.
Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name in seven outings.
After sitting out of the first four games, Shami shone bright when given the opportunity, claiming 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26.
Besides Shami, 16 other sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. They include men's hockey players Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu, archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Aditi Gopichand Swami, boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, chess player R Vaishali, golfer Diksha Dagar, shooter

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, wrestler Antim Panghal and paddler Ayhika Mukherjee among others.
There are five nominations for the Dronacharya Award -- Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess) and Shivendra Singh (hockey).
Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) and Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey) are the nominees for the Dhyan Chand Lifetime award.
Nominees for Sports Awards:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton).
Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).
Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award: Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey).

Also Read

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis, eye 1st Super 500 title this season

Badminton ranking: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj attains career-best 2nd spot

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

Why Satwik-Chirag's Indonesian Open win is the biggest in Indian Badminton

IPL becomes a decacorn with valuation of $10.7 bn, MI most valuable team

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre

Iga Swiatek equals Serena, wins WTA Player of the Year twice in a row

Junior World Cup Hockey: India come from behind to beat Dutch, make semis

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu set to miss Asian Championships in Feb

Dronacharya Award: Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Shivendra Singh (hockey).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohammed Shami Arjuna Awards Khel Ratna Award

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon