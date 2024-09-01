Boxing's Olympics future uncertain as Asian governing body sides with IBA

Boxing's already uncertain Olympic future was thrown into further jeopardy after the sport's Asian governing body voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the rival association. The polling was held via a secret ballot with 21 countries voting in favour of continuing with IBA, while 14 cast their ballot in favour of joining World Boxing, the new body constituted to run the affairs of the sport. There was one invalid vote. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Besides India, which participated as an observer, the other countries whose names figured on the roll call included, Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Chinese Taipei, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

The IBA has been at loggerheads with the IOC, with the latter managing the Olympics qualification process for the Tokyo and Paris Games.

With the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) refusing to the join World Boxing, which is being pushed as an alternate to IBA, the future of the sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Games hangs in a balance.

Following the voting, IBA hit out at World Boxing, saying the new body lacked the wherewithal to organise major international events.

"World Boxing, to tell the truth, has no finances, expertise and support to organise any proper major events, no means to support their members and no intention to develop boxing," said IBA in a statement.

"They (World Boxing) claim that they want to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympics, fair enough; that said, they do not care about the development of the sport in the countries, grassroots boxing, performance path of the athletes. They have no program, no vision -- just a standalone idea of boxing being at the Olympics," the statement added.

IBA also asked the national federations to think twice before leaving as that could mean a dead end for them.

"The IBA calls (upon) National Federations to make decisions carefully, as there will be no way for a U-turn, should a federation decide to leave. The IBA remains committed to supporting its athletes, coaches and National Federations.

"World Boxing can guarantee nothing; the IBA in turn can show actions supporting every word said. We work hard in support of grassroots boxing, while giving elite boxers opportunities to excel as amateurs and professionals both," the statement added.

Welcoming the support from the Asian body, IBA added that it was an affirmation of the good work done by it over the years.

"This decision (by ASBC) reflects the years of IBA's hard work invested in boxing development worldwide and true unity of the IBA Boxing Family," the statement added.

IBA also hit out at some of the national federations that had voted against it during the secret ballot.

"Politically motivated intentions to join World Boxing backed by some members are reckless. There is no rationale in joining an organization that has no intention for boxing to thrive but only pursues personal ambitions of their leadership.

"A move towards World Boxing will undoubtedly damage the sport in those respective countries, the thesis confirmed by the performance of World Boxing nations in Paris 2024," it said.

Where does India stand vis-a-vis World Boxing?



The Boxing Federation of India had in May agreed to become a member of World Boxing. The membership application was approved by the BFI's General Assembly.

Senior BFI office-bearers had also met with World Boxing president and secretary-general to discuss ways in which India could support the international federation in growing its membership base in Asia.