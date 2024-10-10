Business Standard
Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis, posts video on social media

Nadal has been struggling with multiple injuries lately and has faced numerous delays and frustration in getting ready for tournaments.

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis, with the Davis Cup finals next month set to be his final tournament in what has been an illustrious career. Nadal made the announcement in an emotional video on his social media, which received numerous responses from his fans.

ALSO READ: Full list of Rafael Nadal's achievements, Grand Slams and more

Nadal posted the video saying, "Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis."

"It has been a difficult decision. But for the last two years, I have been unable to perform without limitations," Nadal said in the video.

It will be a full circle for the 38-year-old who started his career by representing Spain in the Davis Cup back in 2004 as well.

Winning the French Open title a record 14-times, which is one of the four Grand Slams in the sport of lawn tennis, Nadal has etched his name into the history books and will be remembered forever for his passionate and aggressive style of play throughout his career.

Here is Rafael Nadal's full list of achievements - 

Rafael Nadal Career Achievements
Year Tournament Surface Opponent in final Score
2005 French Open Clay Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5
2006 French Open (2) Clay Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)
2007 French Open (3) Clay Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
2008 French Open (4) Clay Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0
2008 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7
2009 Australian Open Hard Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2
2010 French Open (5) Clay Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
2010 Wimbledon (2) Grass Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
2010 US Open Hard Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2
2011 French Open (6) Clay Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1
2012 French Open (7) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5
2013 French Open (8) Clay David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3
2013 US Open (2) Hard Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1
2014 French Open (9) Clay Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4
2017 French Open (10) Clay Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1
2017 US Open (3) Hard Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4
2018 French Open (11) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2
2019 French Open (12) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1
2019 US Open (4) Hard Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4
2020 French Open (13) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5
2022 Australian Open (2) Hard Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5
2022 French Open (14) Clay Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0

 

 

Topics : Tennis Rafael Nadal sports retirement

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

