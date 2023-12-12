Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Junior World Cup Hockey: India come from behind to beat Dutch, make semis

India produced a spectacular display of grit and character to advance to the semifinals with a thrilling 4-3 win over the Netherlands in the hockey men's Junior World Cup here on Tuesday

Indian hockey team beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the Junior World Cup 2023. Photo: Hockey India

Indian hockey team beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the Junior World Cup 2023. Photo: Hockey India

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India produced a spectacular display of grit and character to advance to the semifinals with a thrilling 4-3 win over the Netherlands in the hockey men's Junior World Cup here on Tuesday.
Trailing 0-2 at half-time and 2-3 in the third quarter, India exhibited immense resilience to beat the Dutch in the quarterfinal and set a last four clash against Germany.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Netherlands set the ball rolling early in the first quarter with a penalty corner conversion from Timo Boers (5').
Despite the Indian side playing a solid defence, Pepijn van der Heijden (16') scored for the Netherlands in the second quarter through another penalty corner conversion taking their lead to 2-0 at half-time.
India came back strongly in the third quarter with a goal from Aditya Lalage (34') assisted by Araijeet Singh Hundal.
Two minutes later Araijeet scored the equaliser for India with a penalty stroke. The India colts kept the pressure on the Dutch but they managed yet another penalty corner that was converted by Olivier Hortensius (44') late in the third quarter as the Netherlands snatched a narrow lead of one goal at the end of the third quarter.
With less than ten minutes remaining, the Indians raised the tempo of their game and it proved fruitful as Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (52') found the back of the net off a rebound following a brilliant attack to get the score reading 3-3.
Another opportunity for a penalty corner conversion was created, this time in favour of India and they made full use of it with captain Uttam Singh (57') scoring to put India ahead with just three minutes left.
India colts victory was backed by a grand show of character to hold off pressure from the Dutch side, and the cynosure of India's defence was Rohit who was hard to breach as he blocked away six successive PCs in the final quarter ensuring India emerge victorious. He was awarded player of the match for his efforts.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Hockey India announces 40-member group for Junior Men's national camp

Confident Indian junior men's hockey team hopeful of success in World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

India seek win against Canada to open women's junior hockey WC campaign

Indian wieghtlifter Mirabai Chanu set to miss Asian Championships in Feb

Khelo India is famous among millions of people in country: Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers urge Anurag Thakur to stop Sanjay Singh's WFI poll candidacy

Coffee with BS: 'Golden boy' Neeraj Chopra on India's sporting success

Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hockey Junior World Cup Hockey Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon