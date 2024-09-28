Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / State associations withdraw motion against AITA President Anil Jain

State associations withdraw motion against AITA President Anil Jain

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no- confidence motion against Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday.

red Tennis Court

red Tennis Court | Source: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn, sources told PTI on Saturday.

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no- confidence motion against Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.

 

"The no-confidence motion has been withdrawn, so EGM was not required," a source told PTI without sharing the details.

Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times."

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

London's Queen's Club, Wimbledon

Wimbledon expansion plan approved by authorities despite resident concerns

Leander Paes

Going to take another 10 years to produce Grand Slam champion: leander Paes

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World

red Tennis Court

Defending champions Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals

Topics : Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon