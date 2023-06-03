close

Team, player auction dates for Grand Prix Badminton League announced

The auction for the second season of Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) will be held on June 10 and will feature bids for 10 teams including from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Grand Prix

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
The auction for the second season of Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) will be held on June 10 and will feature bids for 10 teams including from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The league has unveiled its team and player auction plans. The event will see players from across 25 countries participating in it.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Prashanth Reddy, league commissioner said: "With the objective of expanding the league's reach, GPBL Season 2 will feature a total of 10 teams as against eight in the first season. With the overwhelming response from players and the addition of two new teams, we are confident of yet another successful season."

The auction will feature bids for the Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow and Odisha teams.

"The league aims to provide a platform for both domestic and international talent to not only showcase their skills but give them an opportunity to earn substantial money to fund their training and other expenses," said Prashanth.

Meanwhile, the player auction is scheduled to take place on July 22.

The total player purse for each of the team is set at Rs 30 lakh. The teams participating in the league will have the flexibility to select players from four distinct tiers, each with its own price point, ensuring that the teams can build a competitive roster while managing their budget effectively.

A minimum guarantee of Rs 25,000 will be provided to those players who remain unsold. The GPBL will be held in August in Bengaluru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Badminton auction

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

