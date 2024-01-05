Sensex (    %)
                        
Two gold medals for Pranati Das in National gymnastics Championship

Pranati's team-mate Pranati Nayak also had a fruitful day, winning the vault gold and a bronze in balance beam.

Pranati Das

Pranati Das. Photo: gymnast_pranati (Instagram)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Railways gymnast Pranati Das had a memorable day, clinching gold medals in uneven bars and floor exercise and finishing second in the all-around women's category in the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championship here on Thursday.
Olympian Dipa Karmakar, representing Tripura, bagged three medals, including gold in the all-around category. The 30-year-old star gymnast also bagged silver in vault uneven bars.
 
Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra capped the championships with two gold medals -- all-around and rings -- besides silver in parallel bars and bronze in the horizontal bar.
Gaurav Kumar of the Services also won four medals, including a gold in floor exercise. He also had silver medals in parallel bars and horizontal bar and bronze in all-around category.
Railways' Siddharth Verma finished second in all-around, besides winning gold in vault and silver in pommel horse. Haryana's Yogeshwar won gold in horizontal bar and bronze in pommel horse.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

