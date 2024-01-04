Dipa Karmakar tops all-around event in Artistic Gymnastics Senior Nationals

Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on the second day of the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championship as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points here on Wednesday.

Railways emerged champions in the women's team category with 182.60 points while Maharashtra finished second with 169.95. West Bengal were third with 166.80 points at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium here.

Hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.

Dipa, representing Tripura, aggregated 49.55 points. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Expressing her delight at topping all-around category, Dipa said, "I'm competing in Senior Nationals after eight years, I feel great about it, and I am really happy with my today's performance. I'll try to do well tomorrow as well, there will be competition on individual apparatus."



Railways' Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third respectively in the all-around category.

Pranati recorded 12.80 on Vault, 10.60 on Uneven Bars, 11.50 on Balance Beam and 12.10 on Floor Exercise, while her teammate Swastika bagged 12.80 on Vault, 9.15 on Uneven Bars, 11.70 on Balance Beam and 11.65 on Floor Exercise.

Individual gymnasts in both men's and women's categories will be in action on the final day of the championships on Thursday.