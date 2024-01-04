Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dipa Karmakar tops all-around event in Artistic Gymnastics Senior Nationals

Dipa, representing Tripura, aggregated 49.55 points. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Dipa Karmakar

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on the second day of the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championship as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points here on Wednesday.
Railways emerged champions in the women's team category with 182.60 points while Maharashtra finished second with 169.95. West Bengal were third with 166.80 points at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.
Dipa, representing Tripura, aggregated 49.55 points. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.
Expressing her delight at topping all-around category, Dipa said, "I'm competing in Senior Nationals after eight years, I feel great about it, and I am really happy with my today's performance. I'll try to do well tomorrow as well, there will be competition on individual apparatus."

Railways' Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third respectively in the all-around category.
Pranati recorded 12.80 on Vault, 10.60 on Uneven Bars, 11.50 on Balance Beam and 12.10 on Floor Exercise, while her teammate Swastika bagged 12.80 on Vault, 9.15 on Uneven Bars, 11.70 on Balance Beam and 11.65 on Floor Exercise.
Individual gymnasts in both men's and women's categories will be in action on the final day of the championships on Thursday.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes cut on return from doping ban

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns to national championship after eight years

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar to participate in senior nationals after 8 years gap

Asian Games 2023: Dipa Karmakar likely to be considered for Indian team

Post junior wrestlers' protest, ad-hoc panel announces U-15, U-20 Nationals

Newly-elected WFI without Sanjay Singh is acceptable to us: Sakshi Malik

Hundreds of junior wrestlers protest against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

Wrestlers seek UWW intervention in resolving wrestling crisis in India

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal and 3 others opt out of Zagreb Open

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dipa Karmakar 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ED Raid LiveIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon