Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Check India, China and Japan rankings

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Check India, China and Japan rankings

India, despite a fighting win over China, are placed second in the Pool A points table after the first day's matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Rajgir, Bihar, today with all eight teams from both Pool A and Pool B in action. The day started with three back-to-back one-sided games before India and China ended the day’s action with a high-intensity Pool A clash which saw the hosts securing a fighting 3-0 win. All teams are supposed to play three matches each during the group stages and are now done with one game each. So what does the current points table of the event look like? Let’s take a look. 
 

Pool A: Japan tops despite India’s gritty win

The first Pool A match of the day was between Japan and Kazakhstan where the five-time fourth-placed Japan ran riot and thrashed Kazakhstan, who are only playing their second Asia Cup, by 7-0 to secure the top spot in the Pool A points table.
 
In the second match, India, despite going down 0-1 after the first quarter, fought back hard to gain a 3-1 lead over China before the Chinese side scored back-to-back goals to level things up 3-3 by the end of the third quarter. But skipper Harmanpreet struck the decisive goal for India in the fourth quarter as the hosts walked away with a 4-3 win.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool A

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Japan 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 India 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3
3 China 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0
4 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Pool B: Korea dominates the day

The first Pool B match was also the curtain-raiser for the Asia Cup 2025 between Malaysia and Bangladesh, where the former secured an easy 4-1 win to kick off their campaign.
 
The second Pool B match of the day was between defending champions Korea, who thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0 to start their title defence with a statement win.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool B

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Korea 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3
3 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0
4 Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0
 

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Asia cup hockey

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

