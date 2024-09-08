Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2024 men's singles final, live telecast and streaming

US Open 2024 men's singles final, live telecast and streaming

Taylor Fritz will be looking to create history as he is the first American man to play in a Grand Slam final in over 15 years. Sinner will be aiming to add a US Open title to his collection.

US Open 2024 men's singles final

US Open 2024 men's singles final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The men's singles final of the 2024 US Open is upon us, with world no. 1 Jannik Sinner and home favourite Taylor Fritz set to face off for the last Grand Slam title of the year.

Taylor Fritz will be looking to make history, as he is the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in over 15 years. Sinner, meanwhile, will be aiming to add a US Open title to his tally this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Head-to-head record

In their previous encounters, both stars have met twice, and it has been an even contest so far. Both matches took place at the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, with Fritz winning the first in 2021 and Sinner securing victory last year, making the record 1-1.
 

Jannik Sinner road to US Open 2024 final
Opponent Result Round
M. McDonald 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 First round
A. Mitchelson 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 Second Round
C. O’Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Third Round
T. Paul 7-6, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 16
D. Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 Quarter-finals
J. Draper 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 Semi-finals

More From This Section

Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China live time, streaming

Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Asian hockey champions trophy 2024: India full schedule, timings and squads

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paris Paralympics 2024: Simran enters final of women's 200m T12 race

Paralympics 2024

5 reasons why India achieved best-ever medal haul at Paris Paralympics

Harvinder Singh

Harvinder, Preeti named flag-bearers for Paralympics closing ceremony


Taylor Fritz road to US Open 2024 final
Round Opponent Score
C. Ugo 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 First Round
M. Berrettini 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 Second Round
F. Comesana 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Third Round
C. Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 16
A. Zverev 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Quarter-finals
F. Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Semi-finals

US Open 2024 Men's Singles Final: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When is the US Open 2024 men's singles final?
The US Open 2024 men's singles final will be played at 11:30 PM IST on September 8.

Where will the US Open 2024 men's singles final be played?
The US Open 2024 men's singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Where will the live telecast of the US Open 2024 men's singles final be available in India?
The live telecast of the US Open 2024 men's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the US Open 2024 men's singles final be available in India?
The live streaming of the US Open 2024 men's singles final will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read

US Open 2024 Aryna Sabalenka

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win 3rd Grand Slam title

US Open women's singles champions

US Open women's singles champions over the years; see full list of winners

US Open 2024 women's singles final

US Open 2024 women's singles final, live telecast and streaming

Jessica Pegula out of the Citi Open

US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sets final date with Aryna Sabalenka in final

Jessica Pegula out of the Citi Open

Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach first Grand Slam semifinal

Topics : US Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon