Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China live time, streaming

India will open their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign against China at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia, on September 8.

Harmanpreet Singh's side will be looking to make a winning start as they begin their title defense on Sunday. Hosts China will be eager to put their best foot forward in front of their fans and try to give the 2023 champions a run for their money.

India vs China head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India has dominated China over the years in the tournament, winning 4 of the 5 matches between the sides so far. The ost recent meeting between the two saw India thump China by 9 goals to nil in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy.

India vs China head-to-head record in Asian Champions Trophy Year Result 2016 India 9-0 China 2013 India 0-2 China 2012 India 4-0 China 2011 India 5-0 China

India Asian Champions Trophy 2024 squad



PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 squad



Chen Qijun, Chen Chengfu, Gao Jiesheng, Liu Junjie, Ao Xu, Pan Dongquan, E Wenhui, Chen Chongcong, Guo Zixiang, Du Shihao, Ao Suozhu, Chen Benhai, Lin Changliang, Meng Lei, Ao Weibao, Huang Jingcheng, Zhang Bo, Zhu Weijiang, Wang Weihao, Wang Caiyu.



Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs China take place in Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs China will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 8.

What time will India vs China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start?

India vs China will start at 3:30 PM IST in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast for the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy clash will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.