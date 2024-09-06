Harvinder, Preeti named flag-bearers for Paralympics closing ceremony

Business Standard
The Indian contingent's chef de mission Satya Prakash Sangwan said in a statement that the two athletes' performance will inspire the future generations.

Paris
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preeti Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country's flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday.
Harvinder, 33, who had also scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics to add to the bronze he won in Tokyo in 2021, said carrying the country's flag during the closing ceremony was the highest honour he could have dreamed of.
"Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams," said the Haryana-based Harvinder, who has impairment in both legs since he was a toddler.
 
Preeti, 23, who clinched bronze medals in women's T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively, said she was thrilled with the news.
"It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony."
Preeti, born in Uttar Pradesh, is a T35 athlete, who suffers from coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.
"Harvinder Singh's historic gold in archery and Preeti Pal's stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination.

"Their role as flag-bearers at the closing ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes," said Sangwan.
India has so far won 26 medals, including six gold and nine silver, which is their best ever performance at the Paralympics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

