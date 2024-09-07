US Open 2024 women's singles final, live telecast and streaming

A lot is at stake in the US Open 2024 women's singles final as home favourite Jessica Pegula takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8 at 1:30 AM IST.

First-time finalist, USA's Jessica Pegula has had a fairytale run in the tournament, knocking out world number 1 Iga Swiatek on her way to the final. However, standing in her way is Belarus's back-to-back US Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who lost to Coco Gauff in the 2023 final and will be looking to finally get her hands on the title this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both players have had a challenging road to the final, with 30-year-old Pegula winning her semi-final clash against unseeded Karolina Muchova after being a set down in the match.

Jessica Pegula road to US Open 2024 final Opponent Result Round Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-3 First Round Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Second Round Jessica Bouzas 6-3, 6-3 Third Round Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-2 Round of 16 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 Quarter-Final Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 Semi-Final

Sabalenka has looked more comfortable coming into the final and could use her experience to her advantage against Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka road to US Open 2024 final Round Opponent Score First Round P. Hon 6-3, 6-3 Second Round L. Bronzetti 6-3, 6-1 Third Round E. Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 16 E. Mertens 6-2, 6-4 Quarter-Final Q.W Zheng 6-1, 6-2 Semi-Final E.Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

The two players have had some interesting battles over the years, facing each other seven times on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head by 5-2, with the two meeting just once in a Grand Slam. Sabalenka defeated Pegula in the 1st round of the 2020 French Open. The two players have had some interesting battles over the years, facing each other seven times on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head by 5-2, with the two meeting just once in a Grand Slam. Sabalenka defeated Pegula in the 1st round of the 2020 French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head stats Year Tournament Round Result Scores 2020 Cincinnati Masters Round of 16 Jessica Pegula beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 2020 French Open Round 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-1 2021 Madrid Open Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 2022 Italian Open Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4 2022 WTA Finals Round 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 2023 WTA Finals Round 1 Jessica Pegula beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 2024 Cincinnati Masters Final Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5

US Open 2024 women's singles final live telecast and streaming details

When is the US Open 2024 women's singles final?

The US Open 2024 women's singles final will be played at 1:30 AM IST on September 8.

Where will the US Open 2024 women's singles final be played?

The US Open 2024 women's singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Where will the live telecast of the US Open 2024 women's singles final be available in India?

The live telecast of the US Open 2024 women's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the US Open 2024 women's singles final be available in India?

The live streaming of the US Open 2024 women's singles final will be available on the SonyLIV app.