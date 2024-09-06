Praveen Kumar clinches gold for India in men's high jump at Paralympics

India's Praveen Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Paralympics 2024 on September 6.

Praveen's best attempt of 2.08 m saw the 21-year-old finish in first place in his event, adding another medal to India's tally. He not only improved his lifetime best but also broke the Asian record in the process.

Praveen won India's 26th medal at the Paris Paralympics, in what is turning out to be a phenomenal campaign for the country. He now has back-to-back medals in the Paralympics, having won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, and has bettered it in this quadrennial event.



The silver medal was taken by USA's Derek Loccident while the bronze medal was shared between Uzbekistan's Giyazov Temurbek and Poland's Maciej Lepiato.