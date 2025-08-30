US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 3 action

The second week of the US Open 2025 is almost within reach, and Day 7 promises a packed schedule filled with high-stakes encounters. With the third round unfolding across the iconic courts of Flushing Meadows, fans can expect a blend of world-class talent, rising stars, and potential upsets.
The action begins early on Arthur Ashe Stadium and continues late into the night, ensuring spectators both on-site and around the world get their fill of drama and quality tennis. From top seeds aiming to cement their dominance to unseeded players hungry to extend their runs, Saturday’s line-up offers a snapshot of the depth and competitiveness of this year’s draw. The stage is set for a memorable day in New York.
Men’s Singles: Top Seeds in Action
Top seed Jannik Sinner faces Denis Shapovalov in one of the day’s headline matches on Arthur Ashe. American Tommy Paul will test his skills against the unpredictable Alexander Bublik under the lights. Over on Louis Armstrong, Lorenzo Musetti battles compatriot Francesco Cobolli, while Alexander Zverev meets Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. On the outer courts, Andrey Rublev plays Hong Kong’s Chak Lam Wong, Alex de Minaur faces Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, with further ties featuring Jaume Munar vs Zizou Bergs and Kamil Majchrzak vs Leandro Riedi.
US Open men’s singles schedule for Day 7:
|Stadium
|Player 1
|Seed 1
|Nation 1
|Player 2
|Seed 2
|Nation 2
|Arthur Ashe
|J. Sinner
|1
|ITA
|D. Shapovalov
|27
|CAN
|Arthur Ashe
|A. Bublik
|23
|KAZ
|T. Paul
|14
|USA
|Louis Armstrong
|L. Musetti
|10
|ITA
|F. Cobolli
|24
|ITA
|Louis Armstrong
|A. Zverev
|3
|GER
|F. Auger-Aliassime
|25
|CAN
|Grandstand
|C. Wong
|HKG
|A. Rublev
|15
|—
|Stadium 17
|J. Munar
|ESP
|Z. Bergs
|BEL
|Stadium 17
|D. Altmaier
|GER
|A. de Minaur
|8
|AUS
|Court 5
|K. Majchrzak
|POL
|L. Riedi
|SUI
Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court
American star Coco Gauff will meet Poland’s Magda Frech on Ashe, followed by Iga Swiatek against Anna Kalinskaya in the night session. On Armstrong, two blockbuster clashes take place: former champion Naomi Osaka faces Daria Kasatkina, while Beatriz Haddad Maia battles Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The Grandstand features an all-Czech duel between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, plus Amanda Anisimova against Jaqueline Cristian. Court 5 completes the women’s line-up with Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Laura Siegemund.
US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 7:
|Stadium
|Player 1
|Seed 1
|Nation 1
|Player 2
|Seed 2
|Nation 2
|Arthur Ashe
|M. Frech
|28
|POL
|C. Gauff
|3
|USA
|Arthur Ashe
|A. Kalinskaya
|29
|—
|I. Swiatek
|2
|POL
|Louis Armstrong
|D. Kasatkina
|15
|AUS
|N. Osaka
|23
|JPN
|Louis Armstrong
|B. Haddad Maia
|18
|BRA
|M. Sakkari
|GRE
|Grandstand
|L. Noskova
|21
|CZE
|K. Muchova
|11
|CZE
|Grandstand
|A. Anisimova
|8
|USA
|J. Cristian
|ROU
|Court 5
|D. Parry
|FRA
|M. Kostyuk
|27
|UKR
|Court 5
|E. Alexandrova
|13
|—
|L. Siegemund
|GER
US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming and telecast details
When will Day 7 action of US Open 2025 begin?
The Day 7 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 30 and will run till the early morning of August 31.
Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7? \
Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be among the big names in action in men’s singles Day 7 matchups of US Open 2025.
Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7?
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek will be some of the big names in action in women’s singles Day 7 matchups of US Open 2025.
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 7 matches in India?
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Day 7 matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Day 7 matches in India?
JioHotstar, through their apps and websites, will provide the live streaming of US Open Day 7 matches in India.