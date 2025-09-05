US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

The stakes couldn't be higher as the 2025 US Open reaches its thrilling semi-final stage in New York City. With just one win separating the players from a shot at Grand Slam glory, the final weekend at Flushing Meadows is set to deliver drama and world-class tennis.
First up on Friday, 5 September (according to IST), the women’s singles semi-finals take center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns, eyeing her third straight US Open final, but standing in her way is American favorite Jessica Pegula. Pegula, last year’s runner-up, is looking to make back-to-back finals and become the first American woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2019.
US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final schedule
|US Open 2025 women’s singles semi-final schedule
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Round
|Court
|Player 1
|Player 2
|05/09/25
|04:30:00
|Semi-final
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Jessica Pegula
|05/09/25
|05:40:00
|Semi-final
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Naomi Osaka
|Amanda Anisimova
US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final live streaming and telecast details
When will Women's singles semi-final action of US Open 2025 begin?
The Women's singles semi-final action of US Open 2025 will begin at 4:30 AM IST on September 5.
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final matches in India?
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Women's singles semi-final matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final matches in India?
JioHotstar, through their app and website, will provide the live streaming of US Open Women's singles semi-final matches in India.