US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns, eyeing her third straight US Open final, but standing in her way is American favorite Jessica Pegula.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The stakes couldn't be higher as the 2025 US Open reaches its thrilling semi-final stage in New York City. With just one win separating the players from a shot at Grand Slam glory, the final weekend at Flushing Meadows is set to deliver drama and world-class tennis.
 
First up on Friday, 5 September (according to IST), the women’s singles semi-finals take center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns, eyeing her third straight US Open final, but standing in her way is American favorite Jessica Pegula. Pegula, last year’s runner-up, is looking to make back-to-back finals and become the first American woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2019. 
 
 
US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final schedule 
US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule
Date Time (IST) Round Court Player 1 Player 2
05/09/25 04:30:00 Semi-final Arthur Ashe Stadium Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula
05/09/25 05:40:00 Semi-final Arthur Ashe Stadium Naomi Osaka Amanda Anisimova
 
US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final live streaming and telecast details

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

