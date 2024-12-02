Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Verstappen hits out at Russell after F1 qualifying penalty incident

Verstappen hits out at Russell after F1 qualifying penalty incident

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said he lost all respect for Mercedes driver George Russell after an incident between them in qualifying cost him pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

AP Lusail
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said he lost all respect for Mercedes driver George Russell after an incident between them in qualifying cost him pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen was .055 of a second faster than Russell in Saturday's qualifying but a stewards' inquiry gave him a one-place penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly in an incident with Russell, who moved up to first on the grid.

Russell complained over the radio that it was super dangerous that he'd had to avoid Verstappen ahead of him. Both were summoned to a stewards' inquiry and Verstappen was sharply critical Sunday of Russell's approach to the incident.

 

Honestly, very disappointing because I think we're all here, we respect each other a lot and, of course, I've been in that (race stewards') meeting room many times in my life, in my career, with people that have raced and I've never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard, Verstappen said after Sunday's race.

For me, I lost all respect. 

Verstappen suggested he'd been going slowly so as not to impede other drivers.

More From This Section

Novak Djokovic, Novak

Djokovic explains hiring Murray as coach: "He knows me very well"

D Gukesh,Gukesh

World Chess Championship: Gukesh draws with Liren, remains level on points

PV Sindhu

Syed Modi International 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch singles titles

D Gukesh, Gukesh

FIDE WCC Game 6: Gukesh and Ding settle for fourth draw in six games

Gukesh vs Ding

FIDE WCC Final 2024: D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 6: When and where to watch

I think that's the first time that in a slow lap someone has been penalized. While, actually, I just tried to be nice. So maybe I shouldn't be nice, he said.

The penalty had almost no impact on Sunday's race as Verstappen overtook Russell into the first corner and went on to take his ninth win of a title-winning season.

It was a pretty simple overtake for him, which was a bit frustrating for us, Russell said. We know Max is a fighter and is aggressive. I expect no different, and I really wanted to go out there and fight with him today.

Russell finished the race fourth, with a five-second penalty for dropping too far behind the car in front during a safety car period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Max Verstappen F1

Verstappen's Brazil win silences critics as he closes in on 4th F1 title

Photo: Bloomberg

Time running out for Norris to catch Verstappen in F1 title chase

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

F1 season resumes with Lando Norris in hot pursuit of Max Verstappen

Toyota

Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with US-based Haas

Mercedes, Formula one, F1, motor racing, Valtteri Bottas

Ex-F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is courted by Australian Supercars series

Topics : Formula One

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon