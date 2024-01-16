Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WFI to seek suspension revocation through dialogue, legal challenge on hold

The WFI had earlier said it will knock the doors of judiciary to get the suspension revoked but changed its mind at its Executive Council (EC) meeting which was chaired by President Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, WFI

President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh arrives at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence after winning the WFI polls, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday decided that it will seek a dialogue with the Sports Ministry for revocation of its suspension, saying it does not want a clash with the government and the legal options will be explored only if talks fail.
The WFI had earlier said it will knock the doors of judiciary to get the suspension revoked but changed the mind at its Executive Council (EC) meeting which was chaired by President Sanjay Singh and attended by 12 other elected members.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab and Senior Vice President Devender Kadian skipped the meet.
"We do not want a clash with the government. We are not moving court as of today. We will seek time from the ministry and a delegation will try and speak with the government," Sanjay Singh told PTI after the meeting.
Asked if he won't get time from the ministry he said,"First we have to try. We want to know what we need to do to get the suspension lifted. Like UWW had set certain conditions when it had suspended. The ground was not holding elections. The government has suspended us but there is no clarity how it will be lifted."

Sanjay Singh also said that state associations have given their commitment to send teams for the Nationals that will be conducted by the WFI in Pune and not the one which the ad-hoc panel has planned to organise in Jaipur.
"The WFI Constitution mandates the Federation to host the Nationals and not any ad-hoc panel. A total of 25 state associations have already written to the ministry and the UWW that it will send teams for Nationals to be conducted by WFI."

It has been learnt that many wrestlers selected by state associations through trials have already booked tickets for Pune, where WFI will conduct Nationals from January 29-31.
The ad-hoc panel has announced that it will conduct senior Nationals from February 3 in Jaipur and the age group championships in Gwalior.

Also Read

WFI to seek suspension revocation from sports ministry through dialogue

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Australian Open 2024: Bhambri-Haase pair crash out after first round loss

India Open 2024: Mentor Vimal Kumar will get Laksya new coach post Olympics

India Open 2024: Rajawat upsets Lakshya, dents his Paris Olympic chances

Australia Open 2024: Watch when Tsitsipas' outrageous shot stuns the fans

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WFI Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon