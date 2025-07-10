Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Who was Radhika Yadav? The Tennis player tragically killed by her father

Who was Radhika Yadav? The Tennis player tragically killed by her father

The accused, Radhika's father, allegedly fired five rounds, three of which struck her. Critically injured, Radhika was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the sporting community, 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father inside their home in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on Wednesday afternoon.
 
According to preliminary police reports, the tragic event unfolded around 12 noon at the family's residence in Sushant Lok Phase-2. The accused, Radhika's father, allegedly fired five rounds, three of which struck her. Critically injured, Radhika was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
 
The Gurugram Police have confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody. A licensed revolver used in the crime has been seized. While the motive remains officially under investigation, early reports suggest domestic discord may have played a role. Some sources allege that the father was unhappy with Radhika’s frequent social media activity, particularly her engagement with Instagram reels, a claim that is yet to be verified by authorities. 
 
 
Who was Radhika Yadav? 

Radhika Yadav was a rising name in Indian tennis, especially in the doubles format. As of November 4, 2024, she achieved her career-best ranking of 113 in the ITF women’s doubles circuit, with 10 international points. Within Haryana, she was ranked #5 in women’s doubles and was considered one of the top emerging talents alongside peers like Poorvi Bhatt (109 rank) and Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda (125 rank).
 
She had participated in several national and international competitions and was known for her agility and tactical intelligence on the court. Friends and fellow athletes expressed deep grief on social media, remembering her as a dedicated player with a bright future ahead.
 
The incident has not only left the local community in mourning but also raised concerns about mental health and familial tensions within high-pressure environments like professional sports.
 
An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that allegedly led to this heartbreaking incident.

Topics : Tennis

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

