All the top-seeded players playing on the second day of Wimbledon 2023 moved ahead to the second round even as rain once again played spoilsport and most of the matches away from Centre Court, Court No.1 and Court No.2 were either suspended or cancelled. The top seed in Men’s Single, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia earned an easy win against Jeremy Chardy of France who is ranked 546 in the world. The Spaniard hardly broke a sweat as he defeated the French man in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Court No.1. The other top-of-the-charts players in terms of fans' interest in Men’s Singles, Andy Murray too won against compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to move to the second round where he will take on the winner of the match between Austrian Dominic Them and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the Women’s Singles, defending champion, Elena Rybakina started her title defence ins a confident manner with a come-from-behind win against Shelby Rogers of the USA. The Kazak woman finally won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. While Rybakina is the number one seed, it is the Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who is seeded two. She played up to her reputation, beating Panna Udvardy of Hungary in straight sets 6-3. 6-1. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the runners-up from the last Wimbledon was on the money too, beating Ploand’s Magdalena Frech in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Other winners include 12th-seeded British man Cameron Norrie and 29th-seed Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Men’s Singles. The loss of home favourite Dan Evans was the only upset of the day. He lost to France’s Quentin Halys in four sets. The French won 6-2. 6-3, 6-7 and 6-4. Tomorrow’s actionOn the third day i.e. July 05th, 2023, Wimbledon 2023 will see big names in the fray. Novak Djokovic will play his second-round game in Men’s Singles against Australia’s Jordan Thomson. Women's SIngles top-seed, Iga Swiatek too will be in action in the second round. Russia’s Danil Medvedev, seeded third will play his first-round game tomorrow. The match between Tsitsipas and Thiem will continue and hopefully finish on the third day.