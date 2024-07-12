Business Standard
Wimbledon Men's singles SF: Djokovic vs Musetti live match time, streaming

The Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024 will begin after the conclusion of the first semifinal. Star Sports Select 1 HD/SD will live telecast the Djokovic vs Musetti match today.

Novak vs Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Live match time today in Wimbledon 2024 second semifinal.

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the second semifinal of Wimbledon 2024 men's singles, 2nd seed Novak Djokovic will lock horns with world number 25 Lorenzo Musetti at Centre Court in London today (July 12). The Djokovic vs Musetti live match will begin after the conclusion of first semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

"You are probably more stressed, because he's probably the best player ever or one of the best players ever," said the 22-year-old Musetti, who beat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Wednesday
Meanwhile, Djokovic got the day off because his opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew with an injured hip.

Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal prediction

The odds are in favour of 24-time grand slam champion Djokovic who knows how to come on top when the game is going against him. However, Musetti could take confidence from the fact that he defeated Djokovic in Masters 1000 ahead of 2024 French Open. 

Djokovic vs Musetti head-to-head (Overall)

  • Total matches played: 6
  • Novak Djokovic won: 5
  • Lorenzo Musetti won:  1

Wimbledon 2024 men's singles: Novak Djokovic semifinal live match time (IST), live streaming and Telecast


Who will play in the second semifinal of Wimbledon 2024 men's singles?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will play against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in 2024 Wimbledon Men's singles second semifinal.

At what time will Novak Djokovic semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024 begin?

The Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024 will begin after the conclusion of first semifinal between Alcaraz and Medvedev.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024?

Star Sports Select 1 HD/SD will live telecast Djokovic vs Musetti match today.

How to watch the live streaming of Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal match today?

Tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Musetti semifinal match on Disney+Hotstar.

Topics : Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Tennis

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

