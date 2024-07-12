Wimbledon Men's singles SF: Alcaraz vs Medvedev live match at 6 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match today is rematch of 2023 Wimbledon semifinal.

In the first semifinal of Wimbledon 2024 men's singles, third seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with fifth seed Daniil Medvedev at centre court in London today (July 12). The Alcaraz vs Medvedev live match will begin 6 PM IST onwards.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev tennis match is a rematch from last year's semifinals, when Alcaraz won in straight sets before getting past Djokovic in the final.

It also offers a contrast between a talented attacker (Alcaraz) and a consummate defender (Medvedev).

"The most difficult thing about facing Daniil, or the most special thing about him, is he can reach every ball," Alcaraz said. "Well, he is like a wall. Every ball bounces back."

21-year-old Alcaraz is seeking a second consecutive trophy at the All England Club and fourth Grand Slam title overall. His triumph last month at the French Open 2024 made him, at 21, the youngest man to collect a major trophy on hard, grass and clay courts.

28-year-old Medvedev, who defeated No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, won the 2021 US Open but is just 1-5 in major finals.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev head-to-head (Overall)

Total matches played: 6

6 Carlos Alcaraz won: 4

4 Daniil Medvedev won: 2

Alcaraz vs Medvedev head-to-head record in Grand Slams

Matches played: 3

3 Carlos Alcaraz won: 1

1 Daniil Medvedev won: 2

Wimbledon 2024 men's singles SF: Alcaraz vs Medvedev live match time (IST), live streaming and Telecast

Who will play in the first semifinal of Wimbledon 2024 men's singles?

Spain Carlos Alcaraz will play against Russia Daniil Medvedev in 2024 Wimbledon Men's singles semifinal.

At what time will Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024 begin?

The Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024 will begin at 6 PM IST today?

Which TV Channels will live telecast Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal match in Wimbledon 2024?

Star Sports Select 1 HD/SD will live telecast Alcaraz vs Medvedev match today.

How to watch the live streaming of Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal match today?

Tennis fans can watch the Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal match on Disney+Hotstar.