Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway pair enters second of Wimbledon men's doubles

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway progressed to the second round of men's doubles event at the Wimbledon with straight-sets win over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Manuel Guinard of France here on Wednesday.

The 16th-seeded Indo-American pair defeated Arneodo and Guinard 7-6(8) 6-4 in a first-round match that lasted one hour and 49 minutes.

Yuki and Galloway will next take on the winner of the match between the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer and American Marcos Giron and Nuno Borges of Portugal in the next round.

However, multiple Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna and his Belgian partner Sander Gill lost to German third seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 3-6, 4-6 in straight sets to bow out in the opening round.

 

Till last reports came in, the third Indian in the fray Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicols Barrientos are engaged in a third set tie-breaker against Alexandre Muller of France and Belgium's David Goffin. The scoreline reads 6-4, 4-6, 6-6.

Another Indian N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela will also be in action in the men's doubles and will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic and Learner Tien in the opening round.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

