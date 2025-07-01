Wimbledon 2025: Mpetshi Perricard fires record 153 mph serve vs Fritz

Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mpetshi Perricard, whose speediest serve came in the opening game, took the initial two sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8), before Fritz grabbed the next two 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

AP London
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard who hit a tournament-record 153 mph serve in Wimbledon's first round was suspended after four sets on Monday night in case they wouldn't be able to finish before the tournament's 11 p.m. curfew.

They'll resume on Tuesday. Mpetshi Perricard, whose speediest serve came in the opening game, took the initial two sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8), before Fritz grabbed the next two 6-4, 7-6 (6).

The 6-foot-8 Mpetshi Perricard bettered the previous Wimbledon mark of 148 mph, by Taylor Dent in 2010. Fritz, though, not only managed to put his return in play, but also eventually won the point. 

 

Playing with the No. 1 Court retractable roof closed and artificial lights on, Mpetshi Perricard was two points from winning while leading 5-2 in the fourth-set tiebreaker, but never got closer.

From 6-all, 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Fritz took the next two points to force a fifth set and pounded his right fist on his chest, yelling, Let's (expletive) go! Come on! It was about 10:15 p.m., and the players met up at the net with an official to discuss whether or not to continue.

Eventually, the chair umpire announced to the crowd: Ladies and gentlemen, due to the late time of the day, we will not be able to finish the match. Therefore the match will be suspended until tomorrow. Play is suspended.

Over at Centre Court, Monday's last match also was halted, with No. 3 Alexander Zverev, a three-time major finalist, even at a set apiece against Arthur Rinderknech when they stopped at 10:54 p.m.

There were no breaks of serve in either of the two sets they played. Rinderknech took the first 7-6 (3), and Zverev the second by a 7-6 (8) score.

Fritz did not appear pleased about the interruption of his match. He looked toward his guest box with his palms up and said: I couldn't do anything. I tried.

In a match between two of the tour's top servers, Mpetshi Perricard hit 33 aces before play was stopped, and Fritz hit 24. Mpetshi Perricard never earned a break point during the four sets contested Monday; Fritz had five chances and converted one.

Fritz, a 27-year-old Californian, was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Rafael Nadal, and again a year ago, losing to Lorenzo Musetti.

Mpetshi Perricard, a 21-year-old Frenchman, reached the fourth round at the All England Club last year, also eliminated by Musetti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

